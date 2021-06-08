How to earn Apex Legends Twitch drops: ALGS Championship rewards - Dexerto

The ALGS Championship Finals wrap up on June 12 – 13, Twitch is giving Apex Legends fans the chance to earn exclusive rewards as they watch the action unfold.

Apex Legends’ ALGS Championship has provided fans with some incredible moments so far, but the culmination of the event for EMEA and North America is still to come.

The last days of the competition will take place on June 12 and 13, but Twitch is making sure that no one goes home empty-handed.

Viewers watching the event have the chance to earn some exclusive rewards, but there are few steps you need to take before you can bag yourself some free cosmetics.

How to get ALGS Championship Twitch rewards

Similar to Prime Gaming rewards, before you can earn any of the limited-time rewards, you’ll need to ensure that your Twitch account is linked to your EA account.

That way, while you’re watching the stream on June 12 and 13, Twitch can gift you each of the rewards throughout the event.

Here’s exactly how to connect your Apex Legends account to Twitch:

Ensure your Gamertag, Nintendo Switch, or PSN ID is linked to your EA account Create or log in to the Twitch account that you’re going to watch the ALGS Championship Head over to the Connect with Twitch page here and enter your EA account info You’re now connected and ready to earn rewards! Simply tune into the PlayApex stream on June 12 and 13

Keep in mind, each of the rewards are given out to players after a set amount of time watching the PlayApex stream, so there’s no luck involved.

All ALGS Championship Twitch rewards

New Apex Legends Twitch drops! Unlock these items by watching the #ALGS Championship finals on Twitch this weekend 👁️ pic.twitter.com/QZ7nV8vGU4 — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) June 8, 2021

There are four separate rewards that players can earn throughout the final days of the ALGS Championships. An Alternator skin, a Bangalore skin, a Holospray and, an Epic Gun Charm.

Each of the rewards can be claimed by watching the stream for a set amount of time:

The Rare ‘Copperhead’ Alternator skin will be awarded after watching one hour of the ALGS Championship Finals.

hour of the ALGS Championship Finals. The Rare ‘Ocean Spear’ Bangalore skin will be awarded after watching two hours of the ALGS Championship Finals.

hours of the ALGS Championship Finals. The Rare ‘Let’s Goooooo!’ Holospray will be awarded after watching three hours of the ALGS Championship Finals.

hours of the ALGS Championship Finals. The Epic ‘You Are The Champion’ Gun Charm will be awarded after watching four hours of the ALGS Championship Finals.

There you have it, that’s exactly how to earn each of the ALGS Championship rewards available on June 12 and 13.

Remember, these unlocks are only available for those two days so don’t forget to tune in!