How to complete Bangalore Story event in Apex Legends: The Williams Sendoff

A brand new story event for Bangalore has gone live in Apex Legends. Here’s everything you need to know to complete The Williams Sendoff.

Apex Chronicles are in-game, mini story events that provide tidbits of lore for the game’s legends. This time it’s Bangalore’s turn, with the first part of ‘The Williams Sendoff’ being able to play on March 29.

There are five different chapters to complete in order to get through the Bangalore Chronicles event.

Here, we’ll go over how to complete each one.

How to complete Bangalore’s Apex Chronicles event

Apex’s Bangalore story event starts off with Chapter 1, called “Scout of Action” with a relatively simple challenge. All you need to do to knock it out is load up the firing range as Bangalore and grab the G7 Scout on the pedestal.

This begins the challenge itself, where you’ll need to shoot 35 blue targets within a minute. Not too tough at all, and once you do, you’ll be treated to a brand new cutscene, and unlock the Scout of Action loading screen as well.

In this cinematic, Wraith explains how she found Bangalore’s brother Jackie’s dog tags in a morgue to her tearful teammate.

It also shows whether or not Jackie’s really dead, and how Bangalore will deal with that fact should come out in the next four parts of the challenge.

When will Bangalore’s story event get more chapters?

The next challenge Bangalore’s Apex Chronicles event should unlock three days after the first.

So, expect to see it arrive on Friday, April 1. That is unless Apex’s April Fools plans get in the way.

We’ll update this story as each new challenge becomes available, so be sure to check back for all the info you’ll need to knock them out, and claim the loot that comes with them.