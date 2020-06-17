How to complete Apex Legends 'The Gauntlet' hunt for Broken Ghost quest

The new Apex Legends Broken Ghost quest hunt ⁠— “The Gauntlet” ⁠— is here, and this time players have been tasked with retrieving another mysterious artifact to finish the Season 5 mission and unlock a new chapter, “The Lying Liar.”

More than a month has passed since Respawn debuted their new story-telling feature, the Broken Ghost quests, in Apex Legends. We’ve already seen a number of battle royale heroes lock horns, and at least one has been seriously hurt.

Last week Octane took centerstage before he needed saving by Lifeline in the story chapter “The Impromptu Kidnapper.” This time around, Apex’s combat medic is the star of the hunt as the storyline continues ⁠— here’s how to beat the latest quest.

Advertisement

How to complete Broken Ghost "The Gauntlet" hunt

Step 1 ⁠— Find Octane, escape the Bunker Pass

This week’s hunt opens with Gibraltar confirming the team found Octane, as Lifeline sets out to find the next piece of the artifact. Immediately upon dropping, you’ll find Octane defeated at the front of the vault with a loot box.

Read more: New Apex teaser could be for Crypto Town Takeover

The quest begins with an eight-minute countdown, and a new objective: open all four exits in the Bunker Pass. Of course, the notorious Kings Canyon killing hall is filled with Prowlers that are in your way, so get ready for a fight.

Advertisement

Once you’ve activated all four of the panels littered throughout the bunker, Gibraltar will let you know the doors have been opened again. Head to the exit, kill the Prowlers guarding the new area there, and head on.

Step 2 — Dig up another hidden artifact

As per usual, this mission becomes a defend-the-artifact as the processor digs it up. The difference for this one is it's just outside the bunker, and there’s a stack of golden weapons up top for you to equip to clear the area easier.

Outside of the arsenal of guns at your disposal, this is pretty cut and dry: deploy the drill, hold out for the remaining time, or “hunker in the bunker” as Gibby says in the event comms channel, and dig up the next artifact.

Advertisement

From the looks of things, it looks like the Broken Ghost quest’s artifact is finally beginning to take shape. It appears it could be a Titanfall simulacrum — maybe female robot Ash, who was a big part of Respawn’s original FPS series?

Step 3 — Escape

The usual finale also plays out here once you have the next piece of the rare Broken Ghost artifact. Run to the arriving dropship and clear out any Prowlers that are trying to stop you on the way. Then, get ready for the next storyline chapter.

Broken Ghost Chapter 5: “The Lying Liar"

Once you complete the ‘The Gauntlet’ hunt mission, you will be given access to a text-only cutscene called “The Lying Liar.” This cutscene is told from Loba’s perspective. It starts as the Translocating Thief plans to leave the Apex Games.

Advertisement

Bangalore puts paid to those plans soon after, however. She tells the rest of the Apex cast that Loba is "working on Hammond’s dime". Loba admits she is after Revenant’s source code, and has to work with Hammond to get it.

Crypto explains that a simulacrum’s source code is “the emotions, memories, personality” of the person, transferred from robot to robot. Wraith adds if they are working for Hammond to build the artifact, they should destroy it.

Read more: Apex cosplayer steals hearts as battle royale bad girl Loba

The cutscene then ends with Lifeline and Gibraltar returning from the fifth quest gameplay section with an injured Octane. The legend is in bad shape. He’s lost both of his robotic legs in the battle, and he's unconscious.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1fY1QmYBEpM

The next Apex Lgends Broken Quest mission is expected to arrive next week. It should be around the same time as the first five hunt events. Part 6 is expected to be called ‘The Oblivious Mole’. It will be told from Crypto's perspective.

So far, the new weekly player-vs-environment campaign has been well received. Respawn has clearly taken notice of that too ⁠— the devs may be adding a Titanfall-themed questline next, including Titans, Pilots, wallrunning, and more.