Apex Legends

How to claim Apex Legends Twitch Prime Gaming rewards (February)

Published: 5/Feb/2021 17:52 Updated: 5/Feb/2021 17:54

by David Purcell
Apex Legends Twitch prime gaming
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Respawn Entertainment and Amazon have once again linked up for a set of Apex Legends Prime Gaming skins, to be released monthly throughout 2021 and available exclusively for Prime members. 

This is not the only game to have this arrangement in place, of course, with FIFA 21 and GTA Online players also reaping the rewards of membership.

In Apex Legends, some of the Prime skins have been very impressive since the game released back in February 2019. Fast forward two years, and they’re somewhat in another league in terms of their cosmetic designs.

Let’s take a look at which one is available this month and, crucially, how you can claim it.

How to get Apex Legends Prime Gaming skins

Apex Legends Twitch Prime Gaming rewards
Twitch Prime
Apex Legends Twitch Prime Gaming rewards are available regularly to claim.

Each month, a new Prime Gaming skin is released and available to claim as part of your Prime membership. It’s a nice perk, to say the least, and not everybody will have these rewards either so they can set you apart in battle.

  1. Visit the Apex Legends Prime Gaming website.
  2. Click ‘Claim Now’ above the current Prime Gaming skin.
  3. Once prompted, sign in with your account credentials. If your EA account is not linked with Twitch, you will be redirected to the EA website to sign in and link the two accounts.
  4. Once you’ve logged in and linked your accounts, claim the skin!

Apex Legends Prime Gaming skin: Fuse (February)

Fuse apex legends prime gaming skin
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse’s Twitch Prime Gaming skin is available all February!

It’s only fitting that Season 8 would start off with a bang for regular players, but also for Prime Gaming members. Last month we had Wraith’s Queen of Hearts skin, but next up is a fiery soldier.

The new Australian one-man wrecking ball, Fuse, has entered the fight with a range of skins. Some are better than others, of course, but not many can top this month’s, which members can grab for absolutely nothing right now!

For more Apex Legends Season 8 tips and tricks check out our guides below:
Fortnite

Leaked Fortnite weapon looks like it was built by Fuse in Apex Legends

Published: 5/Feb/2021 15:35

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Apex Legends Fuse
Epic Games / Respawn Entertainment

A recently-leaked powerful Fortnite weapon has got players comparing it to a feature from another popular battle royale game, Apex Legends.

Fortnite has introduced tons of weapons since it debuted in 2017, but there are many that never make it into the game. Often they get leaked online and some even have gameplay footage, but regular players never get to use them.

One of these unreleased weapons is the TinStack, also referred to as the Mini-Gun Grenade Launcher. Information on it leaked a while back, but new footage of the weapon’s features has surfaced, and it’s reminding players of Fuse from Apex Legends.

Fuse apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse is the latest explosive addition to Apex Legends.

The comparisons were drawn after Fortnite leaker ximton shared a video of the Tinstack weapon’s newly-discovered feature in action.

As well as being able to launch grenades at other players with regular aiming and shooting, the unreleased weapon appears to come with a special air strike feature that rains down explosive grenades from the sky.

While some Fortnite players were busy getting excited over the potential of being able to use this weapon in a future update, others noticed that the weapon is very similar to the ‘ultimate’ ability of the new Apex Legends character Fuse.

Unreleased ‘TinStack’ weapon also has some sort of air strike feature (via @ximton) from FortniteLeaks

 

Apex Legends introduced Fuse in its recent Season 8 update, which went live on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. The mercenary-turned-cage fighter uses explosives to wreak havoc and destroy his enemies.

Fuse’s ultimate, Motherlode, sees him bring out the big guns – literally. Known affectionately as Wally, the character’s ultimate weapon rains down grenades from the sky and surrounds enemies in a ring of fire.

Quite a few gamers picked up on the similarities between Fuse and the new Fortnite weapon, with one writing that it “seems oddly familiar to the new Apex Legends character’s ultimate” while another added: “This reminds me of Fuse’s ultimate.”

Of course, this is all just a coincidence, as the TinStack weapon has been in the Fortnite files for a while now, long before Fuse was added to Apex Legends – but fans of both games are enjoying the similarities.

The Tinstack isn’t the only leaked weapon that could potentially be coming to the game soon. We’ve rounded up the best unreleased Fortnite weapons, including the Flamethrower and a Troll Launcher (yes, really).