Horizon voice actor nails Apex Legends cosplay as her own character

Published: 9/Jan/2021 15:53

by Joe Craven
Respawn/IG: ElleNewlandsgram

Elle Newlands, the voice actor of Season 7’s legend Horizon, has shared an incredible cosplay of the Scottish Gravitational Manipulator she voices in Apex Legends. That’s right, she cosplayed herself. 

In the Apex Legends community, it has become common for fans and players to share their creations, whether it be artwork, legend concepts or cosplays. The latter take a lot of time, effort and skill to do well – thanks mainly to the incredible character design on display.

Horizon, an out-spoken Scottish Gravitational Manipulator, was added with the inception of Apex Legends’ seventh season, back on November 4. She brought a new level of verticality to the Olympus map, thanks to her manipulation of physics.

Respawn Entertainment
Horizon is a Gravitational Manipulator hailing from Scotland.

Mains of the Scottish legend (and probably those who have played alongside her) will also have grown accustomed to her regularly vocalizing about her own intelligence. Now, Elle Newlands – the voice actor behind her “I’m a bloody genius!” – has shared an awesome cosplay of her own legend.

“Time for experimentation, evaluation and a wee cuppa tea,” she captioned the post. “When the Cosplayee becomes Cosplayer, it’s been a long year this week…”

The attached cosplay is simple and effective. Newlands has got the voluminous ginger hair down to a tee, and there’s some large goggles resting atop the stylish hairdo. She also threw in a trademark pen – although she did reveal that the ‘pen’ was indeed a toothbrush.

When fans suggested that she’s so convincing as Horizon she may as well play her, Newlands replied: “I’m slowly just becoming her. She has a way more exciting life.”

Her cosplay was also appreciated by some Respawn colleagues, with designer Jason McCord and animator Moy Parra throwing praise the way of the voice actor.

We can look forward to seeing voice actor Chris Edgerly somehow transform himself into Pathfinder for our entertainment in the near future.

How to use MRVN’s arm in Apex Legends to get Legendary loot

Published: 9/Jan/2021 12:12

by Connor Bennett
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends’ Fight Night event has brought some new ways for players to get loot, including now having MRVN robots scattered around Olympus. Here’s how you can find them and use them to your advantage. 

The highly anticipated Fight Night collection event has brought plenty of new content to Apex Legends, especially when it comes to new skins and cosmetics. Though, there have been map changes too.

Pathfinder’s boxing-themed Town Takeover has proven to be pretty popular with players, but he’s no longer the only MRVN on the map. Now there are MRVNs that will hand over different levels of loot. 

However, if you want to get some nicer loot, you will have to take the brutal step in taking down a MRVN. 

Respawn Entertainment
The Fight Night even is all about Pathfinder and his fellow MRVNs.

How to find a MRVN arm in Apex Legends

Now, you don’t have to take down the MRVNs if you don’t want to – you can simply accept the loot that they give you. 

You can tell what loot you’re going to get based on the face that appears on the MRVN’s screen. A white face gets common loot, a blue face gets rare, purple face grants epic loot, and a delighted yellow face gives away legendary loot. 

Once you’ve taken the loot, if you then eliminate the MRVN, they will drop a MRVN arm. You can’t find the arm in a supply box, replicator, or care package – they can only be gotten through eliminating a robot.

How to use loot MRVN arm in Apex Legends

When the MRVN drops an arm, you can then pick this up and carry it until you see another MRVN. Similarly to how the vault keys work on World’s Edge. 

If you then give the other robot the arm, that will make them incredibly happy, and in turn, give you gold loot. It’s a simple process. 

  1. Find a loot MRVN on Olympus
  2. Wait until they show a face on the screen on their body
  3. If it’s not gold, eliminate the MRVN
  4. Pick up the MRVN arm that drops
  5. Find another MRVN and attach the arm when prompted
  6. Wait a few seconds and the gold loot is yours!

Even when you’ve used the MRVN to get legendary loot, you can still repeat the process by taking them down and giving the arm to another. After all, the better loot you’ve got, the better the chances you have of winning.

However, you will need to be careful and weigh up what you’re doing. Loot MRVNs power down after being used, so if someone else got to one before you, you might miss out on the chance to claim some goodies from them.