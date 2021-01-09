Horizon voice actor nails Apex Legends cosplay as her own character

Elle Newlands, the voice actor of Season 7’s legend Horizon, has shared an incredible cosplay of the Scottish Gravitational Manipulator she voices in Apex Legends. That’s right, she cosplayed herself.

In the Apex Legends community, it has become common for fans and players to share their creations, whether it be artwork, legend concepts or cosplays. The latter take a lot of time, effort and skill to do well – thanks mainly to the incredible character design on display.

Horizon, an out-spoken Scottish Gravitational Manipulator, was added with the inception of Apex Legends’ seventh season, back on November 4. She brought a new level of verticality to the Olympus map, thanks to her manipulation of physics.

Mains of the Scottish legend (and probably those who have played alongside her) will also have grown accustomed to her regularly vocalizing about her own intelligence. Now, Elle Newlands – the voice actor behind her “I’m a bloody genius!” – has shared an awesome cosplay of her own legend.

“Time for experimentation, evaluation and a wee cuppa tea,” she captioned the post. “When the Cosplayee becomes Cosplayer, it’s been a long year this week…”

The attached cosplay is simple and effective. Newlands has got the voluminous ginger hair down to a tee, and there’s some large goggles resting atop the stylish hairdo. She also threw in a trademark pen – although she did reveal that the ‘pen’ was indeed a toothbrush.

“Time for experimentation, evaluation and a wee cuppa tea” When the Cosplayee becomes Cosplayer 🤣🤣 it’s been a long year this week …..#horizon #horizonapex #horizonapexlegends #ApexLegends 💫⭐️🌙🚀 pic.twitter.com/GDZ2nbwVd5 — Elle Newlands (@ElleNewlands) January 9, 2021

When fans suggested that she’s so convincing as Horizon she may as well play her, Newlands replied: “I’m slowly just becoming her. She has a way more exciting life.”

Thank you! I had a wee bit of fun with it 🤩 — Elle Newlands (@ElleNewlands) January 9, 2021

Her cosplay was also appreciated by some Respawn colleagues, with designer Jason McCord and animator Moy Parra throwing praise the way of the voice actor.

We can look forward to seeing voice actor Chris Edgerly somehow transform himself into Pathfinder for our entertainment in the near future.