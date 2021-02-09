Hidden Apex Legends mechanic makes Fuse’s Ultimate a lot more accurate

Apex Legends players have discovered a feature that didn’t get much fanfare at all when the newest legend Fuse was first released, but it makes his ultimate way more accurate.
The explosive-happy Australian is the 16th Legend to join the ranks of Apex, and his ultimate ability “The Motherlode” launches a flurry of projectiles that produce a circle of flame around a certain target.
It’s proven to be a powerful and frustrating ability to deal with already — just ask any player who’s been on the receiving end of one — but most players don’t seem to be aware there is a way to be even more accurate when using Fuse’s ult.
Fuse’s ultimate can literally change the battlefield in a flash.
Normally you aim the Motherlode in the usual way, like you would Gibraltar or Bangalore’s ultimates: with an indicator showing where the ability will land and where the area of effect will be.
Fuse’s ultimate has a pretty long range though, which can make it tough to see exactly what you’re aiming at if the target is too far away unless you use a “hidden” mechanic that most player’s don’t seem to be aware of that allows you to zoom the ability in.
It’s literally as simple as just aiming down the sights when you have The Motherlode launcher using the same buttons you would to aim down the rails on any other gun, and you instantly get a zoom that’s just as good (or better) as any optical zoom scope.
Not only does it allow you to pinpoint the area of the map you want to bathe in fire, but it also comes in handy as a fantastic scouting tool that lets you peek ahead and potentially see any ambushes lying in wait.
You might feel a little silly for not knowing about this mechanic before now, but that’s alright, because Respawn didn’t really put any hints in-game for us.
Once you realize how easy and straight-up useful this little-known mechanic really is, though, you can start making other players feel like fools for thinking they could take your Fuse skills on in a fight.
Apex Legends heirlooms are some of the most highly coveted cosmetics in the game, so here’s how you can get them and what every Heirloom looks like.
Apex Legends’ Heirlooms are ultra-rare cosmetics that not only look incredibly cool, they include various unique intro quips and banner poses. Unlike the game’s Legend skins, you can actually see your Heirloom in your character’s hand when your weapon is holstered. These highly coveted cosmetics not only look incredibly cool, but they also help add an extra flair to your favorite Legends.
Respawn is continually adding new Heirlooms to Apex Legends, giving players plenty of choices when it comes to collecting them. From Pathfinder’s beloved Boxing Gloves to Octane’s deadly Butterfly Knife, there plenty of great cosmetics to choose from.
How to get Heirloom Shards
Mirage’s Heirloom is certainly befitting of this cocky character.
Heirloom Shards are the currency used to purchased Heirlooms for the Heirloom Store, but to get these, you’ll first need to open some Apex Packs. Apex Packs can be obtained from leveling up, ranking up the battle pass, and by purchasing them with the game’s premium currency (Apex Coins).
According to the Apex Legends official FAQ, every Apex Pack has less than a 1% chance of dropping 150 Heirloom Shards. As of writing, this is currently the only way you can obtain Heirloom Shards. Apex Legends Heirlooms cost 150 Heirloom Shards to craft, so you’ll need to either get incredibly lucky or open up a lot of loot boxes. However, Anniversary Collection Event has reduced the crafting cost by 50% temporarily.
Heirloom after 500 Apex Packs
To make sure everyone can get an Heirloom without spending any money, Respawn have ensure that you cannot open 500 packs without getting enough for 1 heirloom.
According to Respawn: “A player cannot open more than 500 Apex Packs without receiving an Heirloom set (assuming the player does not own all of the available Heirloom Sets). Once a player owns all of the Heirloom Sets, the player will not be eligible for this bonus until more Heirloom Sets are added to the game.”
All Apex Legends Heirlooms
Wraith’s Heirloom
Banner Pose: Fearless
Melee Weapon Skin: A Kunai that is imbued with blue energy.
Intro Quip: “You know what I look like – come find me.”
Bloodhound’s Heirloom
Banner Pose: Glory Hound
Melee Weapon Skin: An axe with raven detailing and a glowing red edge.
Intro Quip: “I honor those who’ve risen, not those who’ve fallen.”
Lifeline’s Heirloom
Banner Pose: Shock Sticks
Melee Weapon Skin: A pair of defibrillator drumsticks.
Intro Quip: “Check yo self – or wreck yo self. (laugh)”
Pathfinder’s Heirloom
Banner Pose: Lights Out
Melee Weapon Skin: A pair of blue boxing gloves with a mini screen attached to them.
Kill Quip: “Did you see how great I was? I did all kinds of really amazing moves… are you listening?”
Octane’s Heirloom
Banner Pose: Spin and Flick
Melee weapon skin: A butterfly knife that is filled with green liquid.
Intro Quip: “Run fast. Hit fast. Win fast.”
Mirage’s Heirloom
Banner Pose: You Really Love Me
Melee weapon skin: A golden trophy of Mirage himself for “Best Competitor in a Battle Royale – Based on skill, but mostly looks”.
Intro Quip: “Excited to see you all in the ring. Don’t worry, there’s plenty of ‘mes’ to go around.”
Caustic’s Heirloom
Banner Pose: Hammer Time
Melee weapon skin: A hammer with a skull at the back equipped with Nox gas.
Intro Quip: “I look forward to getting my hands on you.”
Gibraltar’s Heirloom
Banner Pose: Like a Rock
Melee weapon skin: A hatchet that is shrouded in flames.
Intro Quip: “When this is over, you’ll all know the name ‘Gibraltar.”