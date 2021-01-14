 Handy Horizon Ult trick to outplay door campers in Apex Legends - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Handy Horizon Ult trick to outplay door campers in Apex Legends

Published: 14/Jan/2021 12:11

by Jacob Hale
Apex Legends Horizon ultimate black hole
Respawn Entertainment

Share

If you’re looking for new ways to counter door campers in Apex Legends, Horizon might offer the perfect solution with her Black Hole ultimate.

Horizon is the latest Legend to be added to the Apex Games, arriving at the start of Season 7, dubbed the ‘Gravitational Manipulator’ because of her abilities’ focus on exactly that — reversing or controlling gravity.

She brings a very different dynamic to Apex gameplay if you play as her, and has clearly made a big impact on the meta. As it stands, she is head-to-head with Wraith for win rate, which shows just how effective she can be — hence why the devs are planning to nerf her.

Now, you can see why she’s so popular, with tricks like this one making her the gold standard in attacking even enemies who are behind closed doors.

Horizon apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon was introduced in Season 7.

While Horizon’s Passive and Tactical abilities are both impressive and helpful to navigating the game, her Ultimate ability, Black Hole, can be instrumental in changing your fortune — and incredibly frustrating to play against.

Apex Legends players will commonly use doors to their advantage. For example, you can sit behind them to keep an eye on enemies while you heal or revive a teammate.

While door camping is fairly common in the game, this clip from friarface shows just how devastating Horizon’s Black Hole can be, as she throws it down and immediately starts dragging enemies in through the door, throwing a couple of Thermite grenades at them for good measure.

The Black Hole essentially makes using the doors for cover useless and allows Horizon and her teammates to keep attacking their opponents, which is especially frustrating for them as they were trying to get the revive off.

It’s unclear yet how exactly Respawn plans on nerfing Horizon, so you’ll probably want to try this trick soon, as it might be too late once the patch comes in.

And next time you try to take cover behind a door, maybe do a quick scout of the area to make sure Horizon isn’t knocking about nearby.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends Crypto skin concept perfectly fits his computer engineer backstory

Published: 14/Jan/2021 11:41

by Alex Garton
Crypto 'Family Forever' backstory
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

An Apex Legends player has designed an incredible skin concept for Crypto based on his backstory as a computer engineer. The outfit appears to be modeled off what he’s wearing in the ‘Stories of the Outlands – Family Forever’ teaser video.

Respawn Entertainment has put in a lot of effort with each of the character’s backstories in Apex Legends. Their animated ‘Tales of the Outlands’ series provides fans with short stories about their favorite Legends and inserts them into the game’s lore.

The majority of these short films follow each of the Legends before they entered the Apex Games. Therefore, they often show us a past version of the character that we would no longer recognize. In the case of Crypto, he was just a normal computer engineer before his foster sister, Mila Alexander, was kidnapped by Syndicate.

As you can imagine, back then, Crypto or Tae Joon Park wasn’t the extravagantly dressed hacker we see in our Apex matches today. His style leaned more towards your standard IT work outfit that you’d see any computer engineer wearing. However, as one Apex player has proven, that doesn’t mean it wouldn’t make a great skin.

Crypto in-game
Respawn Entertainment
Crypto was released into Apex Legends on October 1, 2019.

Crypto computer engineer skin concept

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit showcasing FrozenFroh’s computer engineer skin concept for Crypto has garnered over 8500 upvotes.

By the looks of it, the design of the skin was inspired by Cypto’s ‘Tales of the Outlands – Family Forever’ short film. In the video, Crypto is wearing a white shirt, brown jacket, blue tie and, yellow-tinted glasses. The fan skin concept captures this outfit brilliantly and is modeled perfectly to fit into the game.

Can we PLEASE have a backstory crypto skin? from r/apexlegends

There’s no doubt this would be a fan-favorite skin for Crypto mains as it perfectly fits into his lore. Not every skin needs to be colorful and eye-catching; it’s the direct reference to Crypto’s backstory that would make this cosmetic so impressive.

Respawn should certainly consider implementing more lore-related skins into the game. For example, a human Revenant skin that references the Season 4 official cinematic would be absolutely incredible.

Fingers crossed Respawn opt to add some backstory-themed skins to the game, as it’s clearly a line of cosmetics fans are interested in seeing.