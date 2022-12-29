Disabled Apex Legends player dominates using one hand on controller

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

An Apex Legends player who was born with a disability in his left hand has learned to dominate opponents with just a single hand on controller.

Learning the basics and fundamentals of Apex Legends is a tough task for any player, especially if it’s their first FPS title.

So, when a member of the community with a physical disadvantage manages to master the game and outplay their opponents with ease, it always deserves a lot of attention.

Well, Japanese player Garfiel_gh has done exactly that, beaming foes in Apex using just one hand on controller.

The talented player was born with a disability in his left hand but hasn’t let that stop him from refining his mechanics and aim.

Respawn Entertainment Garfiel uses his thumb and index finger to control his movement and aim.

Talented Apex player uses just one hand on controller

As Garfiel_gh can only use one hand to maneuver his controller, he has to use a unique grip that allows him to hit all of the functions.

The most impressive aspect of this technique is his ability to control movement and aim with his thumb and index finger simultaneously.

As showcased in the clips below, Garfiel_gh’s aim has become immensely impressive after countless hours of practice, with him seemingly unable to miss a bullet.

Talking to Jake Lucky, Garfiel_gh revealed that he also enjoys playing Fortnite and Overwatch, so it’s clear his skills aren’t just limited to Apex.

It’s always great to see inspirational stories like this from the community, especially when it involves someone overcoming the odds and becoming a better player than anyone thought possible.