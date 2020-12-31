Logo
Apex Legends

Gravity-defying Apex Legends trick allows Octane to run on air

Published: 31/Dec/2020 13:01

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

Share

An Apex Legends player has discovered a trick that allows Octane to defy physics and walk on air. It involves using the momentum of his ultimate and a surface above him to latch onto.

Since the release of the adrenaline junkie back in 2019, Octane has been an extremely popular Legend with the Apex community. When it comes to movement abilities, it’s fair to say he’s unmatched and perfect for any aggressive Apex player.

Of course, as with any Legend, it’s important Octane mains know the character inside out, including the situational tricks that are possible with his kit. From countering door campers with his ultimate to knowing how to use his launchpad effectively, these are all important tips to know.

Well, there’s a new trick that you can take to your Apex games that allows Octane to walk on air for a short period of time.

Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends Season 7 launched on November 4.

Apex Legends trick allows Octane to walk on air

A thread posted to the ApexUniversity subreddit has revealed a trick that allows Octane to defy-gravity. At the time of writing, the post has over 1600 upvotes.

The trick involves a player using Octane’s ultimate under a flat surface that he can ride along. For example, in the video from the thread, english-cashew uses a bridge on World’s Edge. The upwards momentum from Octane’s ultimate isn’t thwarted by the flat surface, allowing him to stick to it and run through the air.

You can use the momentum from octanes jump pad to basically run on air. from r/apexuniversity

It’s unclear why the momentum isn’t stopped by the flat surface, but it can definitely be used to a player’s advantage.

As seen in the clip, it’s perfect for finding a flank on an unsuspecting squad on the other side of a bridge. It’s almost impossible for an enemy team to predict and they’ll certainly be caught off-guard by a floating Octane.

There’s no doubt that this is a trick you’ll want to keep in mind the next time you lock-in Octane. It’s knowing situational tips like this that will take your gameplay with the Legend to another level.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends is finally getting in-game damage tracker in early Season 8

Published: 31/Dec/2020 2:49 Updated: 31/Dec/2020 3:15

by Isaac McIntyre
Bangalore shoots a gun in-game Apex Legends damage tracker ticks up.
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

The wait is over… Respawn is finally on the verge of adding an in-game Apex Legends damage tracker — one of the battle royale’s most requested features ⁠— as soon as “early Season 8,” the devs confirmed on Dec. 30.

A way to track damage in the middle of any given game has been one of the most requested Apex Legends features since Respawn first dropped the battle royale back in 2019.

Fans have been fairly vocal about their desires too ⁠— all the way back in October 2019, players were demanding the Apex Legends developers get to work. Respawn has reportedly been hard at work on the feature since mid-2020.

“It’s on a list!” McCord confirmed back in early October.

Now, that wait is finally over; according to the Apex Legends design director, the heavily requested feature should be added to the game as soon as “early Season 8.”

“If you can wait like… one more week,” McCord originally tweeted in response to a player asking how far away the Apex Legends feature was. The dev soon updated that prediction though, revealing it “didn’t make the cutoff for this patch.”

“I spoke too soon,” he replied soon after. “It should be in early Season 8.”

Apex Legends have been calling for an in-game damage tracker since early 2019.
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends players have been calling for an in-game damage tracker since early 2019.

What will Apex Legends damage tracker look like?

Respawn has yet to unveil exactly how the in-game tracker will work, or what it would look like on the Apex Legends player HUD, but we can imagine it would be quite simple.

Considering the popular battle royale already tracks every point of damage dished out by Apex Legends players across the game, and presents them at the end of the match, it’ll likely just be a matter of slapping that on-screen in-game as well.

Other similar titles, like Blizzard’s Overwatch, don’t show in-game damage on-screen in competitive matches. Instead, the stats can be found in the character select menu. Apex Legends may follow suit, adding it to the inventory page.

A mock-up design showing how the in-game damage tracker could look in Apex Legends.
Reddit: /u/Moizt_
A mock-up design showing how the in-game damage tracker could look in Apex Legends.

As for when the feature will officially arrive, Respawn has only given us a vague date to go off for now: “early Season 8.” The best bet on that front, then, is the second patch update of the year.

The battle royale’s eighth season is set to begin in early Feb. 2021.

That seasonal swap over ⁠— currently penciled in for Thursday, Feb. 4 to celebrate Apex’s two-year anniversary ⁠— will come with a huge Season 8 update; expect the long-awaited arrival of the in-game tracker to come bundled in that patch.