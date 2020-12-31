Gravity-defying Apex Legends trick allows Octane to run on air

An Apex Legends player has discovered a trick that allows Octane to defy physics and walk on air. It involves using the momentum of his ultimate and a surface above him to latch onto.

Since the release of the adrenaline junkie back in 2019, Octane has been an extremely popular Legend with the Apex community. When it comes to movement abilities, it’s fair to say he’s unmatched and perfect for any aggressive Apex player.

Of course, as with any Legend, it’s important Octane mains know the character inside out, including the situational tricks that are possible with his kit. From countering door campers with his ultimate to knowing how to use his launchpad effectively, these are all important tips to know.

Well, there’s a new trick that you can take to your Apex games that allows Octane to walk on air for a short period of time.

Apex Legends trick allows Octane to walk on air

A thread posted to the ApexUniversity subreddit has revealed a trick that allows Octane to defy-gravity. At the time of writing, the post has over 1600 upvotes.

The trick involves a player using Octane’s ultimate under a flat surface that he can ride along. For example, in the video from the thread, english-cashew uses a bridge on World’s Edge. The upwards momentum from Octane’s ultimate isn’t thwarted by the flat surface, allowing him to stick to it and run through the air.

It’s unclear why the momentum isn’t stopped by the flat surface, but it can definitely be used to a player’s advantage.

As seen in the clip, it’s perfect for finding a flank on an unsuspecting squad on the other side of a bridge. It’s almost impossible for an enemy team to predict and they’ll certainly be caught off-guard by a floating Octane.

There’s no doubt that this is a trick you’ll want to keep in mind the next time you lock-in Octane. It’s knowing situational tips like this that will take your gameplay with the Legend to another level.