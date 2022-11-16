Grammy nominee Jordan Fisher wants voice acting role in Overwatch, Apex or Valorant

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

Just a few hours after receiving a Grammy nomination for his work on Disney Pixar’s Turning Red, Jordan Fisher has urged the Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Valorant devs to hand him a role in one of their games.

While the look and gameplay of a character is essential, it’s the work of the voice actor that really brings them to life. The perfect VO can add an extra layer of personality to our favorite multiplayer heroes, causing us to pick them over and over again.

With multiplayer games bigger than ever before, it’s no surprise that plenty of big-name stars would love the chance to lend their talent to one of these projects.

Grammy nominee Jordan Fisher looked to make this dream a reality by tweeting the devs directly to ask for a role. Just hours after news of the nomination, Fisher saw an opportunity to try and secure a part in some of his favorite games; Overwatch, Apex Legends, and even Valorant.

“Lemme shoot my shot again rq. Yo @PlayOverwatch @PlayApex @PlayVALORANT PLEASE. It’s time,” he tweeted before listing his credentials. He pointed out that he has plenty of experience as a VO artist, following his contributions to Turning Red as well Star Wars: Visions, and has worked with the voice actors in the games before.

Fisher is also an avid streamer, joining Complexity Gaming earlier in 2022, with the three games he mentioned appearing on his channel regularly.

Fisher received a Grammy nod for the song Nobody Like U from Disney Pixar’s Turning Red, which is up for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The American actor and musician made up part of the fictional boy band 4*Town, who performed the track during the film.

While Jordan Fisher is more well-known for his film and TV work, it wouldn’t be the first time he’s landed a video game role. He voiced and did motion capture for Matt in 2015’s Until Dawn, one of the eight playable characters.

This isn’t the first time the star has tried to secure a spot in a popular video game. But, fresh off a Grammy nomination, we wouldn’t be surprised to finally hear Fisher play a character in any of these titles later down the line.