Gold shotgun bolt explained in Apex Legends: New Season 16 attachment

Apex Legends Season 16 will be introducing the gold shotgun bolt attachment which allows players to reload their weapon by sliding, even when their gun is stowed.

Apex Legends Revelry is set to be an exciting season packed with fresh content including the Nemesis Burst AR, new classes, and a permanent team deathmatch mode.

Of course, while the huge additions will get the majority of the attention, some of the minor features may have a significant impact on the meta.

One of which is the gold shotgun bolt, an attachment inspired by the Kinetic Feeder Hop-Up that reloads your gun while sliding.

This has the potential to elevate the power of shotguns and even has a few special strengths that make it stronger than the Kinetic Feeder ever was.

Respawn Entertainment The gold shotgun bolt automatically reloads your weapon when you slide.

Gold shotgun bolt added in Apex Legends Season 16

The gold shotgun bolt is a new attachment arriving in Apex Legends Season 16 for the Peacekeeper, Mastiff, EVA-8, and Mozambique.

Inspired by the Kinetic Feeder, when equipped the attachment will automatically take shells from your backpack and reload your weapon while sliding.

It’s worth noting that the reload speed is extremely fast, so even short slides will result in an extra round for your shotgun.

Not only that, the gold shotgun bolt continues to work when your weapon is stowed, allowing you to make movement plays while simultaneously weaving in shots on your foes

Respawn Entertainment Apex Legends Season 16 will arrive without a new Legend.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the gold shotgun bolt elevates certain weapons into the meta, but that will likely depend on the spawn rate of the attachment.

Either way, it’s a top-tier addition for players who love to make movement plays and interweave sliding into their combat.

The Kinetic Feeder was always a fan-favorite hop-up, so a more powerful version of it is guaranteed to see a lot of use in the Outlands.