Genius Apex Legends tip activates Crypto's drone instantly

Apex Legends players have got a clever trick that lets them use Crypto’s drone immediately and without the need to pilot it up into the sky.

Ever since Crypto was introduced back in season three, Apex Legends fans have been finding new ways to use the legend. It helps that the Surveillance Expert is pretty perfect for a number of playstyles as well. You can easily be offensive with his EMP Ultimate as well as being able to sit back and scout ahead with his drone.

Despite making a whirring noise and having a glowing outline that makes it visible to enemies, the drone is incredibly useful throughout the game until the final few zones.

The time it takes to load up when you’re down to the final few squads can be the difference between a win and a loss. Though, some players have got a neat trick that allows you to use it instantly without needing to sit through the small loading screen.

The genius tip was pointed out by Reddit user BlackJack0816, who noted that you can ‘drop’ Crypto’s drone in the blink of an eye and forego the whole loading screen by holding down the tactical button.

That’s right if you simply hold down the button you use to summon the drone – instead of just tapping it – the tactical ability deploy in front of you. The drone will just appear in hover mode and you’ll have the usual onscreen prompt to take control of it.

You don’t have to start piloting the drone, though, you can just leave it where it is to act as a camera.

Obviously, though, you can enter the pilot mode and take the drone to the skies to get a better look at things from above.

Will the clever tip attract more players to use Crypto over legends like Wraith and Pathfinder? Maybe not, but it does add another string to the bow of Crypto mains – if they didn’t know about it, of course.