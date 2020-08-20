Game-breaking revive bug returns in Apex Legends Season 6

A long-standing issue that has plagued players in Apex Legends has reared its head again in Season 6, preventing players from reviving their teammates whatsoever – very costly in the heat of battle.

This bug is nothing new of course, having cropped up in various seasons in the past. But, for some time it seemed to have been fixed. Then, at the end of Season 5, a player had the bug ruin one of their games again.

With it so close to the end of the season, there were hopes it would be patched up for Season 6. When the update came along on August 17 though, the patch notes made no mention of a fix for the revive issue.

Still, sometimes bugs are fixed in the background without mention in the patch notes. However, it appears that Respawn are yet to crack the mystery of this revive bug, which, while rare, is incredibly frustrating.

It may also lead to players being reported, or receiving abuse from random teammates who think that they're opponent is deliberately not reviving them.

In actual fact, players are sometimes struck with the bug that simply gives them no prompt to revive their fallen teammate. Just a couple days into Season 6, and one player has already shared a repeat of the bug on Reddit.

No matter what they tried, the game would simply not give them a prompt to revive the fallen Loba player on their team. From Loba's perspective, it probably looked like their teammates were just being mean.

Respawn themselves are yet to address this bug, and it doesn't appear on their public Trello board of issues they're investigating.

Given the attention it has got within the community now though, on numerous occasions, hopefully it can be patched up soon to prevent any more frustrating encounters like this one.