"Game-breaking" Apex Legends banner bug stops players from looting

Apex Legends players have uncovered a “game-breaking” glitch that causes them to lose their hands and prevents them from doing anything if they try to grab a respawn banner from a zipline.

While battle royale games all follow a similar formula, Apex Legends has broken the mold a little bit – bringing in features that have been copied elsewhere, like the loot vaults and respawn beacons.

These respawn beacons actually give players who have been downed and, eventually eliminated, a second chance in the match – provided that a teammate can claim their banner from their death box in the time given. It’s usually a simple enough process, made easier by using a legend like Crypto and his drone. Yet, some players have been running into problems.

The new issue was revealed by Reddit user IncomingFrag, who showcased a video from a recent game where they had attempted to rescue a teammate’s banner from a rooftop in World’s Edge’ Fracture East location.

As the death box was sat at the top of an elevator shaft, the Redditor bounced around and used the zipline there to try and avoid enemy fire – given that the banner was so close to the shaft’s exit. IncomingFrag managed to retrieve the banner after a few seconds, but moments later their hands had gone missing.

As seen in the video, the Redditor’s HUD is completely normal – showing that they had weapons equipped and ready to use – yet, they are unable to wield them. Instead, running around the map without hands.

In a bid to try and respawn their fallen teammates, seeing if that, perhaps, reset their missing hands, IncomingFrag attempted to use a Respawn Beacon but was unable too. The player was eventually eliminated as they couldn’t defend themselves.

Other players noted how strange the problem was upon seeing it, with some reporting it to Respawn in order to try and get it fixed.

The glitch hasn’t yet appeared on the developer’s Trello board of issues so it remains to be seen as to whether or not they are aware of it and if they can get a fixed worked out.