G2 Apex Legends pro called out for threatening fellow player: “Catch you at TwitchCon”

G2 Esports Apex Legends pro Dezignful is being called out by another player for seemingly threatening to do something to them at TwitchCon later this year.

TwitchCon is one of the biggest events for internet influences to meet and interact with their fans. However, an Apex Legends player is considering not going to this year’s event.

Twitch streamer and Apex player inhuman claims that he has been threatened by G2 pro Dezignful after a heated exchange in the private messages was posted.

G2 Apex pro threatens another player

Inhuman tweeted out a private conversation between himself and G2 pro Dezignful.

Yo @G2esports is this your player making threats in my DMs? What a joke in the Apex community pic.twitter.com/AqScIq0E2U — inhuman (@inhuman) March 6, 2022

In the screenshot from the conversation, Dezignful messaged him first saying, “Keep talking s**t loser nice Apex career you got.”

After a few more exchanges, which involved inhuman taking some personal shots himself, the G2 pro ended it by saying, “let me catch you at TwitchCon buddy. You ain’t s**t and won’t ever be s**t.”

This all supposedly spiraled off the back-end of a clip that inhuman deemed Dezignful as being a “racist.”

Love that Dezignful is a closet racist 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Qsa1IoMQQ4 — heebi (@yheebi) March 6, 2022

In the clip, you can see the he is killed by a player whose name is in a non-English language. This led to Dezignful’s alleged “racist” comment. He said, “You guys are f**king dogshit and this f**king game, with your stupid ass f**king names.”

Inhuman was spreading this around the community so Dezignful took matters into the DMs. Since the altercation, inhuman has tagged both G2 and Twitch in posts. He said he planned to attend TwitchCon with his girlfriend but another person is “threatening my visit.”

Dexerto has reached out to G2 for comment and will update this if the org makes a statement on the situation.