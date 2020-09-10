Funny Apex Legends easter egg found in Hyper Scape

Hawk-eyed Hyper Scape players have discovered a funny Apex Legends easter egg in Ubisoft’s latest entry to the battle royale genre, Hyperscape.

Hyperscape released on July 12, 2020, capitalizing on the booming battle royale market since the likes of Fortnite, Apex and Warzone took over the gaming world.

While it may not have yet reached the dizzying heights of the aforementioned games, players are still having a lot of fun with its unique take on the genre, notable for its integration with Twitch that allows viewers to affect the outcome of a match.

Hyper Scape and Apex are somewhat similar in their futuristic gameplay and action, and although most players have picked a side by this point, Ubisoft has left a little message in the game to Apex players and a nod to their competition over at Respawn.

If you’re an Apex Legends player, you’ll know the incredibly frustrating call of “Mozambique here,” the game trolling you as it tries to convince you to take the Mozambique shotgun.

Obviously, the Mozambique is one of the least popular weapons in the game. It’s not very powerful and is just about the last weapon you want to have to carry after you land — and it looks like that’s something the Hyper Scape developers are well aware of.

While traversing Hyper Scape’s Neo Arcadia map, Redditor imBrettValentine found a little note perched on a desk with just two words written on it: “Mozambique here!”

Obviously, there is no Mozambique shotgun in Hyper Scape, so is clearly a nod to its competitor — and is a pretty funny one at that.

For players who have made Hyper Scape their main game, this might have triggered some unwanted flashbacks, but it does raise the question of whether there are even more undiscovered easter eggs in the game.