Former EA employee responds to Apex Legends ‘No Apex August’ boycott plans

Shay Robson . 9 hours ago

Apex Legends players are trying to organize a boycott of the popular battle royale, leading to a former EA employee responding to players’ concerns.

Apex Legends has its fair share of game-breaking bugs and exploits problems like many other games. However, the community on Reddit has had enough and is looking to organize a day to “strike” from the game.

While there are doubts that a boycott could even come to fruition, some are even proposing “No Apex August”, hoping that a significant decrease in the game’s active player count is enough to prompt change.

However, a former EA employee has spoken out and shut down dreams that Respawn will ultimately fix the game and take things seriously.

In a Reddit thread posted on July 6, Apex Legends player Reza_SL proposed that the community partake in a boycott called “No Apex August.” Unfortunately, many believe the idea is too optimistic and simply wouldn’t even make a dint when compared to the rest of the player base. “This is all never going to happen and I guarantee Respawn and EA won’t even notice,” said one. “Maybe I’m missing something. It’s a free-to-play game. Why not just stop buying from the apex shop,” another fan suggested.

Furthermore, the community’s hope was then shut down, as a former EA employee shared their thoughts. “I know players are frustrated with the bugs and everything. I just wanna say something as a former QA tester that used to work at EA.

“Respawn is the developer, EA is the publisher. Devs always has to listen to publisher no matter what, because they pay the devs their salary,” said the former EA employee. “Dev teams are almost always gamers themselves, they are probably as frustrated as we are when it comes to the state of the game.

“Publishers are always a bunch of old businessmen, they don’t play games, they don’t care about the game, it’s profit that they care about,” the QA tester added. “Frustrated developers often always quit their jobs if they feel that they are not able to convince the publisher otherwise. At this point, I think it is almost impossible to make EA care about the state of the games unless there is a change in leadership.”

The comment from the former QA tester certainly gave a lot of context to what happens behind the scenes in game development. “What you said is much easier to understand. Thank you. It is always the guys with the money who have control,” replied one fan.

Sadly, for now, we can only pray that the developers fix the persistent issues before the start of Season 14 in early August.