First in-game look at Rampart leaked ahead of Apex Legends Season 6

Apex Legends players have finally got their first proper look at Rampart in-game ahead of the Season 6 update, thanks to a now-deleted leak that revealed the new Legend’s model and icon on the battle royale character-select screen.

The new Rampart image, which was originally posted by Reddit user ‘americobatista’ before being deleted, reveals the Season 6 legend casually standing ready on the Apex Legends character select screen.

Advertisement

The debutant’s model appears quite similar to her appearance in the “Boosted Launch” trailer released last week. Her turret, nicknamed “Sheila,” can be spotted hooked onto her back. The legend’s ‘R’ logo is stamped on her shoulder plate.

Rampart’s character icon can also be spotted behind the player-select cursor. The Season 6 Legend’s small splash-art seems to line up with the leaked imagery we got our hands on in early August, bubblegum and all.

Advertisement

Read more: Apex Legends cinematic gives first look at Rampart abilities

Finally, the leaked Apex Legends select screen confirms Rampart is set to become the battle royale’s fourth defensive option behind Gibraltar, Caustic, and Wattson.

Rampart's in-game character model and #ApexLegends icon art appears to have been leaked in a now-deleted Reddit post.



via @iLootGames pic.twitter.com/vVO1H2sCdp — Apex Legends News (@TitanfallBlog) August 14, 2020

What the leaked image tells us about Rampart

There are a few things we can learn right off the bat from the leaked Rampart image too. The main one is that her moniker will be the “Base of Fire”. That seems to play into her defensive, turret-based style of Apex Legends gameplay.

The second is that it looks like Rampart won’t have to call in her turret when she wants to deploy it mid-battle. Many Apex Legends fans were expecting a similar system to Lifeline’s care package ultimate, where it takes time to land.

Advertisement

Instead, Rampart appears to be carrying Sheila around on her back. The machine gun may still take some time to deploy after using the Legend’s ultimate, of course. Keep that in mind when you get into your first game.

What we know about Rampart so far

We already know a lot about Rampart ahead of her August 18 release date. The new Apex Legends heroine has a turret named Sheila, which is likely to be her ultimate ability. She also builds solid steel barriers for her teammates.

Respawn treated Apex Legends fans to their first look at the Season 6 legend's abilities in action in the "Endorsement" trailer this week. Rampart shows off her potential tactical and ultimate abilities in the animated short.

Advertisement

The last leak we had on her potential abilities were as follows:

Tactical : 'Amped Cover' ⁠— Build cover with an upper barrier that blocks incoming shots and boosts the damage of outgoing shots.

: 'Amped Cover' Build cover with an upper barrier that blocks incoming shots and boosts the damage of outgoing shots. Ultimate : 'Emplaced HMG' ⁠— Place a mounted machine gun that anyone can use. High ammo capacity, long reload time.

: 'Emplaced HMG' Place a mounted machine gun that anyone can use. High ammo capacity, long reload time. Passive: 'Cover Fire' ⁠— Firing from the Amped Cover overcharges your damage.

Apex Legends writer Tom Casiello went out of his way to, at least partially, debunk these leaks, however. They do seem to line up with the abilities on-show in the new Rampart trailer, but take them with a grain of salt.

It's also now been confirmed Rampart is working with former Titanfall 2 antagonist Kuben Blisk in some capacity. The Apex Predator mercenary, who founded the battle royale in-game, recruits her after her heroics in the trailer.

Rampart’s official reveal will happen as part of the Season 6 launch. The update will go live next week, on Tuesday, August 18; we’ll have all the news and guides on @TitanfallBlog when the seasonal update finally drops.