Fan-made Apex Legends anime intro looks incredible and Respawn dev agrees

Published: 30/Jan/2021 21:17

by Alan Bernal
apex legends bangalore fuse lifeline anime
David Production / Respawn Entertainment

The Apex Legends community has been hyped for Season 8’s launch, and an opening sequence with a classic anime twist is exactly what players will need to get amped for the next chapter of the battle royale.

Using the sounds of Fire Force’s Season 2 opening, YouTuber ‘TiesvanderTies’ stitched together some of the most epic moments to come out of Respawn Entertainments’ studio throughout the years.

The trailer involves a ton of attention to detail considering how anime openings typically give the audience a general overlook of the main characters involved as well as a cursory glance at smaller sequences of action that we can expect.

In perfect stride, TiesvanderTies showed how Season 8 would translate to an anime, ultimately building up to the latest character release for Apex, Fuse.

“I was going for making [all Apex Legends characters] about as important with Revenant as an antihero with a long-standing arc,” TiesvanderTies said of the compilation that definitely sets up the Synthetic Nightmare as the ‘anime’ antagonist.

This is the exact kind of content we have come to expect from the Apex community who have shown to blend their favorite moments in the game with a bit of flair. Since being published online, the sequence has over 13k upvotes on Reddit and a nod of appreciation from a Respawn rep who came across the meticulously made feature video.

“Not gonna lie, but I really like this,” Senior Respawn Tech Artist, Mike Cook, said of the creation. Throughout the years, the devs have been known to mix up their design direction on videos depending on which Legend is being featured, so an anime-styled content ‘trailer’ must be getting a lot of attention in the studio.

David Production fire force season 2 apex legends
David Production
The track used in the fanmade Apex Legends anime can be heard in Fire Force Season 2’s opening.

In the past, we’ve seen these fan-made clips go to extreme lengths to properly pay respects to their subject.

One of the most polished passion projects has to be the Bloodhound CGI short from 2020, showing the Technological Tracker hunting their prey in Apex Games.

As Season 8 progresses, we can’t wait to see what else the Apex Legends fandom will create that are as clean as TiesvanderTies’ anime trailer.

Apex Legends Season 8 early patch notes: Legends buffs, bug fixes, more

Published: 30/Jan/2021 12:35 Updated: 30/Jan/2021 12:36

by Calum Patterson
Apex Legends Season 8 Patch notes
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem update is due to drop on February 2, and although patch notes aren’t expected until right before the update goes live, we already know of a bunch of confirmed changes and fixes coming. Here’s an early look at what the patch notes are expected to include.

Obviously, the main changes will be the addition of the new Legend, Fuse, who hails from Salvo, as well as the new weapon – the 30-30 repeater.

Kings Canyon will also be massively changed, as Fuse’s entrance to the Apex games did not go smoothly and his old friend Maggie crashed the party – literally.

But, the most exciting part of the patch notes themselves will be seeing how Respawn has adjusted the various Legends with nerfs and buffs, plus some of the quality of life changes planned.

Apex Legends Season 8: Early patch notes

New Legend: Fuse

Straight from Salvo, Fuse is an explosive Legend, and his abilities reflect this. He can shoot projectiles from his prosthetic arm, and his ultimate will shoot a mortar-like missile, which explodes into a ring of fire.

Fuse Abilities:

  • Passive: Grenadier – Fuse’s mechanical arm throws ordnances farther, faster and more accurately. Fuse can also stack more grenades per inventory slot than other Legends.
  • Tactical: Knuckle Cluster – Deploy a cluster bomb that splinters out mini-concussion mines.
  • Ultimate: The Motherlode – Bring out Fuse’s rocket launcher “Wally” to drop an ordnance that surrounds the target in a ring of flames.
Fuse abilities apex
Respawn Entertainment
Official icons and descriptions for Fuse’s abilities.

New Weapon: 30-30 Repeater

We didn’t get a new weapon in Season 7, but we are in Season 8. Fuse brings the 30-30 repeater straight from Salvo. It’s a lever-action rifle that packs a punch.

It uses the Heavy Ammo type, but shots can be charged too.

30-30 repeater and battle pass
Respawn Entertainment
The 30-30 Repeater will be added to the loot pool this February.

Kings Canyon map changes

The arrival of Fuse has obliterated Kings Canyon. Original POIs including Slum Lakes and Artillery have been destroyed, and there is a new hue to the map.

Kings Canyon destroyed in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
A massive explosion on Kings Canyon has completely changed the map.

New Season 8 Battle Pass: Mayhem

As always, there will be a fresh battle pass for the new season, which will include over 100 items.

We don’t know if there will be any changes to the battle pass system yet, like there was in Season 7.

Legend changes

These are the Legend buffs and nerfs that Respawn have said will be coming in Season 8. Check out a full explanation and details on each change here.

Note: This is not a final list of all Legends that are getting changes in the Season 8 update.

Rampart

  • Adding 45 health to her Amped Cover

Wraith

  • Respawn say they are looking at changes to Wraith’s hitbox, to bring her in line with other Legends.

Horizon

  • Respawn are looking at nerfs to her tactical ability, but haven’t confirmed the exact changes they’re making yet.

Revenant

  • Respawn have been struggling to find a good buff for Revenant, but are looking at hitbox adjustments

Wattson

  • Respawn are looking for ways to make Wattson more fun, without making her more powerful

Mirage

  • Fix for decoys making footstep noise – this was originally in the Fight Night patch notes, but has been removed and will be coming in a future update, possibly with Season 8.

Caustic

  • Caustic hammer breaking doors – this was also originally in the Fight Night patch notes, but has been removed and will be coming in a future patch, possibly with Season 8.
horizon nerf apex legends season 8
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon is due for a slight nerf in Season 8.

New Item: Gold Magazines

  • Gold Magazines: Automatically reloads holstered weapons, has a 5.5 second delay.
  • New hop-up for the Sentinel – unknown

Returning Items

Not confirmed yet, but it appears the Anvil Receiver hop up will be back in Season 8.

Quality of Life

  • In-game damage tracker added

Bug Fixes

  • Heirloom store not showing all Heirlooms
  • Players told they are buying Gibraltar’s Heirloom when buying Caustic’s Heirloom
  • Legend skins for Mirage and Bangalore affecting aim down sights
  • Errors relating to private matches
  • Players can’t hear each other in cross-play lobbies

Ranked Play

A new Ranked Series will begin at the start of Season 8: Ranked Series 7. The first split will take place on Kings Canyon, and run until March 23. The Second split will be on Olympus. No World’s Edge in Ranked play.

Full Ranked Play changes can be seen here.

  • Earn placement RP earlier in a match
    • RP rewards begin at placement 13 instead of 10 in a match.
  • Kill/Assist count has been raised to 6
    • Earn RP for more of your kills and assists in a given match.
    • This is a slight nudge to give really good players a slightly faster trip back to their competitive rank, while giving our top tier players more ways to pull ahead of the pack in the Predator ranks.
  • Assist Threshold Increased to 10 seconds
    • Earn assists for up to 10 seconds (up from 7.5 seconds) after dealing damage to a target that is killed by someone else.
  • Predator has been increased to the top 750 players
    • Allowing more players to enter predator should improve queue times while remaining an exclusive tier for the highest levels of play.
  • Matchmaking Tightening
    • Players below Diamond will matchmake much more often within their own Ranks.
  • Skydive Trails return
    • In Season 8, Diamond Skydive Trails will be making a return as a ranked reward.

Season 8 Collection Event

Data miners have uncovered files related to an Anniversary Collection Event in Season 8. Although collection events typically start midway through the Season, this time it could potentially start earlier, given that the 2-year anniversary of Apex Legends is February 4 – two days after Season 8 starts.

That’s everything we know at the moment about what’s coming in the Season 8 update patch notes.

We’ll keep you updated with more changes as they come, and of course when Respawn releases the full patch notes.