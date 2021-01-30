Fan-made Apex Legends anime intro looks incredible and Respawn dev agrees

The Apex Legends community has been hyped for Season 8’s launch, and an opening sequence with a classic anime twist is exactly what players will need to get amped for the next chapter of the battle royale.
Using the sounds of Fire Force’s Season 2 opening, YouTuber ‘TiesvanderTies’ stitched together some of the most epic moments to come out of Respawn Entertainments’ studio throughout the years.
The trailer involves a ton of attention to detail considering how anime openings typically give the audience a general overlook of the main characters involved as well as a cursory glance at smaller sequences of action that we can expect.
In perfect stride, TiesvanderTies showed how Season 8 would translate to an anime, ultimately building up to the latest character release for Apex, Fuse.
“I was going for making [all Apex Legends characters] about as important with Revenant as an antihero with a long-standing arc,” TiesvanderTies said of the compilation that definitely sets up the Synthetic Nightmare as the ‘anime’ antagonist.
This is the exact kind of content we have come to expect from the Apex community who have shown to blend their favorite moments in the game with a bit of flair. Since being published online, the sequence has over 13k upvotes on Reddit and a nod of appreciation from a Respawn rep who came across the meticulously made feature video.
“Not gonna lie, but I really like this,” Senior Respawn Tech Artist, Mike Cook, said of the creation. Throughout the years, the devs have been known to mix up their design direction on videos depending on which Legend is being featured, so an anime-styled content ‘trailer’ must be getting a lot of attention in the studio.
The track used in the fanmade Apex Legends anime can be heard in Fire Force Season 2’s opening.
In the past, we’ve seen these fan-made clips go to extreme lengths to properly pay respects to their subject.
Apex Legends Season 8: Mayhem update is due to drop on February 2, and although patch notes aren’t expected until right before the update goes live, we already know of a bunch of confirmed changes and fixes coming. Here’s an early look at what the patch notes are expected to include.
But, the most exciting part of the patch notes themselves will be seeing how Respawn has adjusted the various Legends with nerfs and buffs, plus some of the quality of life changes planned.
Apex Legends Season 8: Early patch notes
New Legend: Fuse
Straight from Salvo, Fuse is an explosive Legend, and his abilities reflect this. He can shoot projectiles from his prosthetic arm, and his ultimate will shoot a mortar-like missile, which explodes into a ring of fire.
Fuse Abilities:
Passive: Grenadier – Fuse’s mechanical arm throws ordnances farther, faster and more accurately. Fuse can also stack more grenades per inventory slot than other Legends.
Tactical: Knuckle Cluster – Deploy a cluster bomb that splinters out mini-concussion mines.
Ultimate: The Motherlode – Bring out Fuse’s rocket launcher “Wally” to drop an ordnance that surrounds the target in a ring of flames.
Official icons and descriptions for Fuse’s abilities.
New Weapon: 30-30 Repeater
We didn’t get a new weapon in Season 7, but we are in Season 8. Fuse brings the 30-30 repeater straight from Salvo. It’s a lever-action rifle that packs a punch.
It uses the Heavy Ammo type, but shots can be charged too.
The 30-30 Repeater will be added to the loot pool this February.
Kings Canyon map changes
The arrival of Fuse has obliterated Kings Canyon. Original POIs including Slum Lakes and Artillery have been destroyed, and there is a new hue to the map.
A massive explosion on Kings Canyon has completely changed the map.
New Season 8 Battle Pass: Mayhem
As always, there will be a fresh battle pass for the new season, which will include over 100 items.
We don’t know if there will be any changes to the battle pass system yet, like there was in Season 7.
Players told they are buying Gibraltar’s Heirloom when buying Caustic’s Heirloom
Legend skins for Mirage and Bangalore affecting aim down sights
Errors relating to private matches
Players can’t hear each other in cross-play lobbies
Ranked Play
A new Ranked Series will begin at the start of Season 8: Ranked Series 7. The first split will take place on Kings Canyon, and run until March 23. The Second split will be on Olympus. No World’s Edge in Ranked play.
RP rewards begin at placement 13 instead of 10 in a match.
Kill/Assist count has been raised to 6
Earn RP for more of your kills and assists in a given match.
This is a slight nudge to give really good players a slightly faster trip back to their competitive rank, while giving our top tier players more ways to pull ahead of the pack in the Predator ranks.
Assist Threshold Increased to 10 seconds
Earn assists for up to 10 seconds (up from 7.5 seconds) after dealing damage to a target that is killed by someone else.
Predator has been increased to the top 750 players
Allowing more players to enter predator should improve queue times while remaining an exclusive tier for the highest levels of play.
Matchmaking Tightening
Players below Diamond will matchmake much more often within their own Ranks.
Skydive Trails return
In Season 8, Diamond Skydive Trails will be making a return as a ranked reward.
Season 8 Collection Event
Data miners have uncovered files related to an Anniversary Collection Event in Season 8. Although collection events typically start midway through the Season, this time it could potentially start earlier, given that the 2-year anniversary of Apex Legends is February 4 – two days after Season 8 starts.
That’s everything we know at the moment about what’s coming in the Season 8 update patch notes.
We’ll keep you updated with more changes as they come, and of course when Respawn releases the full patch notes.