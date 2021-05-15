Every Apex Legends Arenas map: layout, rotation, more - Dexerto

Apex Legends Season 9 introduced many new things, including the much-anticipated 3v3 Arena mode that pits players against each other on small maps. Here’s a list of all the maps that are currently available.

Arenas is Apex Legends’ answer to tactical FPS junkies. The new 3v3 mode pits two squads together, with no third parties, and tests your wits and aim to try and win a fair-and-square fight.

At the moment, there are two custom-built maps and three battle royale-inspired locations for players to fight on. They rotate every 15 minutes. However, only three maps will be playable at any given time.

Here’s a list of them all.

Custom Arenas maps

Party Crasher

Mirage helped create this map by crashing his ship into a downtown plaza. The result has formed a dimly-lit location filled with vantage points and flanking opportunities.

With so many buildings and areas to hide, players will have to be careful not to be taken by surprise by any lurking enemies.

Phaserunner

Based in an experimental zone surrounded by mountains, Phaserunner is a circular map that contains the Phase technology found in Olympus. This snowy and nature-filled map is open and offers long-sight lines for players with great aim.

On top of this, there’s a phase portal that can be a risky yet potentially rewarding option for squads.

Battle Royale-inspired maps

Artillery (Kings Canyon)

Artillery has always been one of the most popular locations on King’s Canyon.

Located at the northernmost point of the map, it’s essentially a large base with several buildings surrounded by high walls, making it the perfect place for a two-team brawl.

Golden Gardens (Olympus)

Golden Gardens is a discreet but often eventful location on Olympus. It includes multiple buildings stacked on top of each other, some of which don’t have doors.

As a result, it’s a haven for tactical, fast-paced combat, making it the perfect spot for an Arena battle.

Harvester (World’s Edge)

The Harvester is a huge multi-story structure located at the center of World’s Edge.

It has many entrances and long corridors on multiple levels, which often feel like a maze when caught in the heat of battle.

So, there you have it—a complete list of all the maps currently available in Apex Legends’ new Arenas mode.

There’s bound to be more added in time, and once that happens, we’ll update this list with all the new additions.

Respawn Entertainment is going all-in on Arenas, and they’ve promised a ranked version is in the works, too.