EA servers down? Apex Legends & FIFA players reporting outages

Players across all EA titles, including FIFA 20 and Apex Legends, are reporting problems logging in on August 30.

Anybody looking to log into Apex Legends, FIFA 20, Star Wars Battlefront 2, and just about every other EA game are currently running into many issues that are blocking them from playing games. Fans quickly voiced their concerns on social media, and the developers confirmed they are looking into the issues.

The official EA Help site has acknowledged the server problems, confirming they're working on a fix.

"In the meantime, you might not be able to connect to online modes, buy games on Origin or log in to your account," the message reads.

Something's up with our online services, but we're on it. In the meantime, you might not be able to connect to online modes, buy games on Origin, or log in to your account. We’ll get you back in your game as soon as we can. — EA Help (@EAHelp) August 30, 2020

Down Detector showed massive spikes in players reporting crashes on games like Apex Legends.

There's never a good time for game servers to go down, but considering the stay at home orders across major regions of the globe, this is certainly one of the least ideal times. At least you can rest easy knowing that you're not alone in your problems.

Currently, the issue is plaguing players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, so there's nobody safe from the problems.

During the previous crash in February, FIFA disabled the creation of matches for the duration of the outage, to prevent any disconnects.

We will keep you up to date with the server status for EA games, as well as any messages from EA's support team.