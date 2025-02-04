EA CEO teases biggest Apex Legends update ever in the works: “Apex 2.0”

EA CEO Andrew Wilson has teased one of the biggest Apex Legends updates in the game’s history is currently in the works, even going as far as to label it “Apex 2.0.”

Six years to the day of Apex Legends’ release, EA just hosted its latest quarterly earnings call, wherein, CEO Wilson hinted at the game’s most significant update yet.

While plenty has changed over the course of 23 seasonal updates, with a wide array of new maps, the roster expanding from eight to 26 Legends, a mobile version coming and going, a full reboot of sorts is now set to be a seismic shift unlike anything we’ve seen prior.

Developers at Respawn Entertainment, alongside ongoing support for the current build, are now working on a “major update for Apex Legends,” Wilson confirmed.

The publisher’s CEO then went on to suggest the update is so significant that you could refer to it as “Apex 2.0, if you will.”

Exactly what ‘Apex 2.0’ may look like is anyone’s guess for the time being. It could mean anything from new maps and modes to even more Legends, gameplay refinements, and plenty more in between. We’ll just have to wait and see in this regard, though we do know one thing for certain.

Apex fans shouldn’t be holding their breath in waiting for this enormous content drop. Wilson confirmed the team plans to launch ‘Apex 2.0’ “after the next Battlefield’s launch.”

As of February 4, 2025, EA has outlined its plans to launch the next Battlefield title during the company’s Fiscal Year 2026. This means it can be expected anytime up until April 1, 2026. However, as with all AAA games of that magnitude, delays can always shake things up.

So this big Apex reboot of sorts could still be more than a year off at the time of writing. In the interim, we’ll still see continued support in the form of new seasons and various content drops, but devs are concurrently working on a far more substantial patch for the long-term health of the game.

