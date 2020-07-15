Crypto's sister hints at mystery character in Apex Legends bunker teaser

Huge mysteries are often included in the Apex Legends lore and Crypto's sister has added to the collection with a final bunker teaser, claiming there's a character in the shadows that's out to get him.

These loot bunkers have appeared in recent times, allowing legends to hop inside, grab some loot, but also find out more information about the underlying story of the Apex Games.

It might be a multiplayer game, but Respawn Entertainment is always giving its player base an opportunity to learn more about its characters, and the latest teaser is a great example of that.

This time, what was said was rather interesting as well, even if we're all forced to read between the lines.

There's already a fine selection of legends in-game that we know about, with most recent additions including Revenant and Loba. However, there was no name given to the character that appears to be watching Crypto's every move right now. Let's take a look at what his sister says in the teaser...

"They didn't know the doors had overrides. That's how I got away. They also didn't know about the backdoors into their security archive... I'm safe. I'm laying low. But you gotta know – They're working for one guy. I don't know his name but he's watching you... from the inside."

This decoded message leaves more questions than answers in terms of what's to come for Crypto, with the hidden figure potentially being somebody new to soon arrive on the scene, or potentially a current character we already know about. Nothing is for certain.

In the absence of something concrete, some players on Reddit have been speculating about the identity of the spy. One user posted: "Is she possibly talking about Kuben Blisk?" while another added: "I thought that to but when she said someone watching you just one guy from the inside meaning he's got to be in the games, Revenant? "

For those who aren't aware, Kuben Blisk was a key part of the Titanfall story, and leader of Apex Predators, who are an infamous outfit of ruthless freelance Pilots.

He's been linked with the battle royale game for some time, and has been discovered in the game's files in the past, which is usually an indicator of new content. Nothing ever materialized, though some members of the community seem convinced he's the man behind the plan to get Crypto here.

Whether or not he'll be popping his head into the Apex Games any time soon is really a question for Respawn. They appear to be plotting something big for the next legend, following a teaser including Ash from the Titanfall series, which was showcased in the game's Broken Ghost quest line.

Could these two teasers be related? We'll have to wait and see.