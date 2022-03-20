 Crypto’s rock-bottom Apex Legends pick rate could force Respawn into another buff - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Crypto’s rock-bottom Apex Legends pick rate could force Respawn into another buff

Published: 20/Mar/2022 14:35

by Connor Bennett
Crypto in Apex Legends with object in hand
Respawn/EA

Share

Crypto

Crypto might be in need of another buff in Apex Legends as some fans are still not sold on his Season 12 changes and his pick rate is back at the bottom.

Aside from the arrival of Mad Maggie and the new Control LTM, one of the other big points of excitement in Apex Legends Season 12 was the long-awaited rework of Crypto.

The Security Expert, who has been in Apex since Season 3, had long been promised an update from Respawn, especially to make his drone ability a bit stronger. He got that in Season 12, with Crypto mains now able to use the drone’s ability without needing to post up in a corner.

Advertisement

Despite the initial excitement, however, Crypto has sunk back down to the bottom of the Apex Legends pick rate charts, and fans believe he needs another round of changes already.

Crypto Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Crypto was released all the way back in Season 3 and has needed changes for a while.

Redditor Waxowalter was one of those Apex fans to highlight the fact that Crypto’s pick rate is back in the toilet after previously spiking at the start of the new season.

A handful of players quickly suggested that the legend should be buffed as a result, seeing as the recent change only made him a lot more “clunky” to use. “He should throw the drone a greater distance like Mirages’ decoy,” suggested one player. “That drone needs to fly so much faster,” added another, pointing out that the increased visibility of it has somewhat even “nerfed” Crypto.

Advertisement

“I honestly feel like he was overall nerfed,” commented Monitor_Meds. “Giving the drone less health (and I swear they made it louder and more visible) ultimately makes it harder to use Crypto against good teams.”

Crypto (Reworked in this season) is one of the least picked legends this season. from apexlegends

Others suggested that Crypto is in an alright state, and is simply not a popular legend to play because his abilities don’t affect engagements like some other characters.

“He’s just never going to be a popular legend due to his playstyle. A vast majority of Apex players wants to press forward and never think hence the characters you see at the top of the pick rate lists always being there,” stated one player.  “If you didn’t like crypto before the buff, you’re still not gonna like him,” added another.

It would be a bit of a surprise to see Respawn go back to the drawing board so soon after a change, but Crypto seemingly needs another bit of love.

Advertisement
Advertisement