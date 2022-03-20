Crypto’s rock-bottom Apex Legends pick rate could force Respawn into another buff

Crypto might be in need of another buff in Apex Legends as some fans are still not sold on his Season 12 changes and his pick rate is back at the bottom.

Aside from the arrival of Mad Maggie and the new Control LTM, one of the other big points of excitement in Apex Legends Season 12 was the long-awaited rework of Crypto.

The Security Expert, who has been in Apex since Season 3, had long been promised an update from Respawn, especially to make his drone ability a bit stronger. He got that in Season 12, with Crypto mains now able to use the drone’s ability without needing to post up in a corner.

Despite the initial excitement, however, Crypto has sunk back down to the bottom of the Apex Legends pick rate charts, and fans believe he needs another round of changes already.

Redditor Waxowalter was one of those Apex fans to highlight the fact that Crypto’s pick rate is back in the toilet after previously spiking at the start of the new season.

A handful of players quickly suggested that the legend should be buffed as a result, seeing as the recent change only made him a lot more “clunky” to use. “He should throw the drone a greater distance like Mirages’ decoy,” suggested one player. “That drone needs to fly so much faster,” added another, pointing out that the increased visibility of it has somewhat even “nerfed” Crypto.

