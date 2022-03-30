Crypto’s Heirloom has a special door animation in Apex Legends

Apex Legends players have discovered a unique door animation for Crypto’s Heirloom as well as a number of other rare interactions.

The Warriors Collection event arrived in Apex Legends on March 29, reintroducing the 9v9 Control mode and adding a set of incredible new cosmetics.

However, Crypto’s Biwon Blade Heirloom is definitely the addition that’s getting most of the attention.

With satisfying sound effects and more animations than any other previous Heirloom, the hacker’s rare collectible has definitely raised the bar for future collection events.

Despite this, a lot of the interactions on Crypto’s blade are extremely rare, and players are discovering new ones that the majority of the community has never seen before.

Rare Crypto Heirloom animations in Apex Legends

As showcased by The Gaming Merchant, Crypto’s Biwon Blade has a special door break animation that’s incredibly rare, similar to Wattson’s Energy Reader.

Although it can take hundreds of melee hits to receive the interaction, eventually, Crypto will order his drone to break the door instead of using the blade.

Of course, Respawn has also given the Biwon Blade a special melee interaction similar to Mirage’s pork chop. It even appears to be the exact same animation, but instead of using a piece of meat, Crypto grabs his trusty drone.

While this is definitely an impressive added touch, if you blink you’ll probably miss it, so make sure to be on the lookout for the drone hit while you’re piloting the Surveillance Expert.

Finally, Crypto’s blade also has special animation when scanning beacons for the next ring.

Instead of operating the beacon normally, Crypto utilizes his Heirloom to activate the device, showing that the blade is capable of performing multiple functions.

The feedback from the community on the Heirloom has been overwhelmingly positive, with countless players praising the devs for the incredible animations and sound effects.

Without a doubt, this has raised the bar for rare collectibles in the future and even has some players wondering whether the devs should revisit old Heirlooms and give them a major rework.