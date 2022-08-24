Crypto’s “busted” Apex Mobile abilities are making PC & console players jealous

Crypto’s abilities in Apex Legends Mobile are significantly more powerful than his counterpart in the main game and it’s making PC & console players jealous.

On August 23, Crypto was added to Apex Legends Mobile with the Hyperbeat update but it’s safe to say his kit is slightly different compared to PC and console.

As Mobile has a completely separate meta, the devs had the freedom to redesign the Surveillance Expert’s drone and provide extra features for the hacker.

While this was brilliant news for the Mobile community, a lot of players from the main game have seen the changes and want Respawn to implement similar buffs in their version of the title.

Respawn Entertainment Crypto arrived in Apex Mobile on August 23.

PC & console players want Crypto’s kit from Apex Mobile

While there are countless powerful perks that Crypto has available to him in Mobile, it’s the changes to his core kit that are garnering the most attention.

On Mobile, the hacker’s drone can follow Crypto with the tap of a button and automatically track any nearby enemies for select periods of time.

This means Crypto can maneuver around the map with ease, detecting any opponents and then hunting them down for a kill.

As always, these Mobile changes have sparked a debate in the Apex community over whether these buffs would be too strong in the main game.

For some players, Crypto’s extremely low pick rate in the main game is an indication that he needs a buff, so for them, seeing Mobile make changes to his kit is very frustrating.

“Why do they give good things to mobile but not the actual game… this would make Crypto so much better but nah he’s suffering on the bottom,” wrote one frustrated Twitter user.

Another countered this argument by claiming that “this would be busted in the main game… Being able to run around with Crypto and automatically scan anyone nearby, come on now.”

Either way, with Mobile receiving so many exclusive features and changes, it was always going to lead to some frustration from players on PC and console who are missing out.