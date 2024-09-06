Crypto set for Apex Legends nerf already as devs admit invisibility is too strong

Respawn Entertainment are apparently set to hit Crypto with a nerf already after his Season 22 buff left Apex Legends fans a bit split.

Over the last few years, as Respawn has added new Legends to Apex Legends, plenty of the older characters have become a bit unloved.

The biggest example of that, for some, has been Crypto. The Surveillance Expert has been around since Season 3, but has been underpowered for the last few years. Players have routinely called for changes to his abilities, and their calls were finally answered in Season 22.

At the start of the new season, Crypto was finally given an Off The Grid ability, allowing him to go invisible when using his drone. The buff quickly became ‘hated’ by players as it allowed for more rat plays. However, it split long-time Crypto mains who said he wasn’t being used in the correct way and feared a nerf.

Well, according to Alliance player John ‘Hakis’ Håkansson, Respawn is targeting a Crypto nerf before long.

“They’re going to nerf the invisibility, yes, 100%,” the Swede said during his September 3 stream. “The devs already told me straight after that one game in group stages that they need to nerf that. It’ll be coming soon TM.”

Timestamp of 1:00

As noted, the recent buff has gotten Crypto on the radar of some top players. He’s become a must-use pick in competitive play, rising to have a 4.3% pick rate. That is an increase of over 26% compared to Season 21.

Those players who have feared a nerf have suggested that Respawn may increase the noise that Crypto emits when cloaked. That would be a nice tell, rather than completely nuking the invisibility.

The change might also mean that Mirage gets a look in as well. He was accidentally nerfed due to the new health bars, so Respawn may want to look at that too.