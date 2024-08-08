Crypto mains fear instant nerf after “OP buff” for Season 22 of Apex Legends

Crypto mains are already fearing a nerf in Apex Legends after his long-awaited buff in Season 22, with some believing it is “very OP” and “out of character” for the battle royale.

When Crypto was first introduced back in Apex Legends Season 4, fans were quickly obsessed with his drone. The Surveillance Expert provided a free UAV on teams in your area, allowing your trio to make more calculated moves.

Over the years, the drone has gone through several changes, but Crypto has fallen massively in pick rate. He’s been one of the least-played legends for quite some time, and finally got a much-needed buff in Season 22.

The ‘off the grid’ passive now allows Crypto to be completely invisible when using his drone. Well, unless scanned by someone like Bloodhound. And even though it’s only been around a short time, some players are fearing a nerf.

“Fellow crypto mains, we need to enjoy this feature, before they remove it,” one player said after another shared a video of them using Crypto’s invisibility to spring a surprise on teams during the game’s final zone.

“I fear they gonna take the invisibility and just make us unscanable,” another said. “Do everyone a favor and remove this post. Don’t need nerfs in the first week thanks. Let me enjoy crypto for a little longer,” commented another.

Other players chimed in to say that “right now it feels very OP” and that the recon legend needs a nerf. Others argued that it is simply a “skill issue” as players need to shoot Crypto drones whenever they see one.

Prior to the update, many fans were convinced that Crypto would become a top-tier character, and he is on his way. As per ApexLegendStats, his pick rate has jumped up to around 3% and that should continue to climb.

Yet, the exploit where Crypto can go invisible and heal at the same time will need fixing soon. That one is a little busted.