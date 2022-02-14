Crypto & Maggie trick creates a flying flamethrower in Apex Legends

Apex Legends players have discovered a simple trick involving Maggie and Crypto that converts the hacker’s drone into a flying flamethrower.

Although Mad Maggie has only just arrived on the Apex Legends roster in Season 12, she’s already causing havoc across the Outlands with her aggressive and powerful kit.

As expected, it hasn’t taken the community long to develop some incredible tricks and interactions involving the Rebel Warlord, including one that turns her Ultimate into a fireball.

Now, an unlikely combination is gaining traction, with Crypto and Maggie pairing up together to turn the hacker’s drone into a flying flamethrower.

Maggie & Crypto trick turns hacker’s drone into flamethrower

Similar to the Crypto and Rampart drone interaction back in Season 7, players have discovered that Maggie Riot Drill Tactical can be attached to the drone.

As showcased by MorrisKingYT on the Apex Legends subreddit, this makes for a hilarious and effective combination that can chase down and burn foes.

Although Maggie’s Tactical doesn’t deal a huge amount of damage, it is extremely disruptive when attached to the drone. and can cause enemies to panic.

Of course, it’s unlikely this is going to become a meta trick anytime soon, but it’s certainly made for a set of incredibly funny clips and moments.

While this trick definitely isn’t as overpowered as the Sheila drone exploit, it’s certainly an unintended interaction that Respawn will likely fix in the near future.

With Crypto receiving a huge buff in Season 12 already, it’s safe to say he doesn’t need a flying flamethrower to improve his kit anymore in Defiance.

However, until this bug is resolved it would be wise to be a little warier of Crypto drones in your matches, just in case the one you run into is spurting flames and closing in on your position.