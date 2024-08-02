Crypto finally getting buff to make him top tier in Apex Legends Season 22

Apex Legends fans have, at last, had their wish granted for a buff to Crypto. And, while it should make him a top pick, it is also based on a long-time community meme.

As Respawn Entertainment has made different legend changes over the last few years, one character has been near the top of most players’ lists for a buff – Crypto.

The recon legend, who was added to Apex Legends back in Season 3, was initially a popular pick. His drone made sure of that, as it could be used to grab teammates’ banners in a pinch and also scout for enemies in nearby zones.

Article continues after ad

However, as other changes were made, Crypto fell off in a rapid fashion. Players quickly urged Respawn to give him an ‘off the grid’ passive that would prevent him from being scanned by other Crypto players or appearing when any other scan abilities were used.

Well, after years of that ‘off the grid’ meme being used by the community, Respawn are buffing the Surveillance Expert in a similar way in Season 22.

Article continues after ad

Moving forward, when Crypto starts to use his drone, he will be totally cloaked and invisible to enemy players. That should make him a top-tier pick for anyone looking to rat in late zones.

Article continues after ad

“This got me so hyped, my boi finally getting the attention he deserves. Gonna go crazy!!” one excited player said. “One of the best buffs since season 7 in my opinion,” another added. “This just makes him even better. Can’t wait for this change. Although I’ll miss the faster-moving drone perk,” commented another.

Of course, the downside to that is that his teammate will be down a player. Yet, we will see his pick rate spike soon as a result of this change.

Article continues after ad

“This won’t last long,” one worried player said, suggesting Respawn will have to quickly revert things.