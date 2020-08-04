Crypto can perfectly counter Mirage’s decoys in Apex Legends

Mirage decoys can be extremely frustrating to play against in Apex Legends, especially as the circle grows smaller — but Crypto players might be the perfect counter to him.

Mirage’s ultimate ability, Life of the Party, sees him deploy a team of controllable decoys to distract enemies, and it can be an absolute nightmare to come up against.

Of course, there are different ways to counter Mirage and his team of decoys. For example, Bloodhound mains can use their scanner to pinpoint the real Mirage among his clones, but if you’re not comfortable using Bloodhound this isn’t particularly helpful to you.

If you or a teammate likes to play as Crypto, you’ll also have a perfect counter to Mirage’s Life of the Party ultimate, with his drone able to identify the real one immediately.

Obviously, it requires some forward-thinking, and especially if you’re using it late in the game you’ll want to make sure you have suitable cover, but the reward is instantaneous.

Similar to how Bloodhound’s scanner leaves a diamond on the real Mirage, Crypto’s drone lights the real one up and also leaves a diamond shape on them so you or a teammate can capitalize on them thinking they’re concealed.

You can see how it works in this clip from AsymmetricSquid, who effectively used the trick to help his team become champions of the Apex Games.

As mentioned, this is pretty situational, and you’ll have to make sure the opportunity and availability is there — but if it works and you can get your drone out, you’ve as good as guaranteed yourself the kill barring a huge mistake.

As shown above, this could be the difference between a win or a loss, so if you find yourself facing off against a Mirage towards the end of the game, you’ll want to make sure yourself or your Crypto teammate is already planning to use his drone.