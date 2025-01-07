“Crazy” Pathfinder nerf in Apex Legends mid-season update sparks backlash from players

Apex Legends’ mid-season 23 update is bringing quite a substantial nerf to Pathfinder and, well, fans are furious.

For the longest time, Pathfinder has been the most popular character in Apex Legends. Fans have flocked to Pathy for hilarious quips and life advice, as well as his movement abilities. That grappling hook can get you out of some serious jams when you’ve mastered it.

However, the grappling hook has gone through some changes. Initially, you had to wait at least 35 seconds for it to cool down between uses. That, thankfully, changed to become a variable cooldown and helped, quite literally, propel Pathfinder to an even stronger position.

Yet, in the mid-season patch for Season 23, the Forward Scout is going under the knife. Pathy’s grappling hook cooldown is returning to a flat 30 seconds and fans are furious about it.

Pathfinder nerf in Apex Legends season 23

“Reverting Pathfinder’s grapple to a flat number is crazy work,” commented one Redditor. “What’s the point of nerfing Pathy Grapple again? Nerf, buff, nerf then buff. It was in a solid place, literally, no one was complaining about it. 30 seconds is way too egregious,” another said.

“He is weak now imagine you get a bad grapple welp … Wait for next-day delivery for your next one. I think this might increase Valk’s pick rate a bit. But 30 sec is too long,” another added.

“Very disappointed that they didn’t revert the Support Class Buffs. Waiting months for the meta to change and it’s heartbreaking to see Pathy get shut down, who was one of the few champs that wasn’t a support character that was actually good,” another chimed in.

Respawn Pathfinder’s popularity in Apex Legends is under threat.

Other players suggested that the new round of changes are to push them towards a different legend, say Loba or even Valkyrie.

Pathy has already dropped to second in the Apex pick rate charts and this nerf will see him fall further. Dropping out of the top three was unthinkable a few weeks ago, but it’ll soon be reality.