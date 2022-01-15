Crazy Apex Legends glitch makes Octane tiny and a nightmare to fight

Apex Legends players have been left stunned as a bizarre mini Octane bug sees the speedy daredevil changed to 1/10 his normal size, but take on a new level of deadliness.

Apex Legends is no stranger to some pretty bizarre bugs and glitches. Recent months have seen players stuck in a downed state even after being revived, as well as a bug that stops Wraith’s Tactical from operating in any capacity.

This new one, though, appears to be in a league all of its own.

Shared by u/_Komodo_ on January 14, the glitch shows a bizarre glitch in which an enemy running Octane is 1/10 their normal size.

Advertisement

The speed and mobility of the legend are all the same, though, and they are able to swiftly eliminate the player and their teammates.

Read More: Apex Legends PS5 version spotted on PSN ahead of Season 12

All of the enemies (barring Octane, of course) were normal size, so it’s not clear what caused the problems. Octane’s tiny hit box, though, makes it near impossible to counter.

The player who encountered the bug asked whether it’s a “hack or a glitch” and, at the time of writing, the answer is not clear.

Many players were stunning upon seeing the problem, commenting that they’ve never seen it before. One even joked that a new LTM should constitute only mini legends, in a game mode that would almost certainly improve participants’ accuracy.

Advertisement

There were one or two players who claimed similar had happened to them though, including with other legends. One said: “I had this once! I was a tiny Wraith, not even tall enough to properly look inside a looting bin. I thought I was crazy, but now it appears it’s an actual bug.”

Despite the scarcity of the bug, it’s one of the craziest and most difficult to counter we’ve ever seen in Apex.

Hopefully, Respawn have a quick patch lined up to solve it but, as of the publication of this article, they have not publicly responded to the glitch.