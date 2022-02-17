Crazy Apex Legends bug lets Pathfinder use cargo bots to super launch

An Apex Legends bug is giving Pathfinder a way to instantly ‘super launch’ by grappling cargo bots, and players have found a way to use it to their advantage.

There are plenty of movement tricks in Apex that give players another tool in their arsenal to outplay opponents or get an upper hand in the battle royale. But sometimes, people stretch the limits of what’s allowed in Apex to find inventive new ways to move around the battlefield.

Even so, players will sometimes come across a glitch that breaks what’s normally possible in the game and make use of it before Respawn Entertainment has a chance to patch it out.

For people keeping up with the latest tricks in Apex, this one could pop up in your games seeing as it’s pretty simple to reproduce.

Apex Legends super launch glitch

Redditor ‘Dirty_Skirty’ found a bizarre super launch bug after using Pathfinder to grapple cargo bots. Though most of these launches eventually lead to a quick death, there’s some applications that could be useful.

“It’s all about timing,” the user said. “If you jump the second your grapple attaches, you’re guaranteed a perfectly vertical launch.”

They said these vertical launches will drop players off near where they took off, whereas catapulting horizontally will fling you clear off the map in any direction – unless you hit Turbine Mountain, Dirty_Skirty said.

Your mileage may vary with the glitch, but it’s evident that this bug can send you higher than a jump tower in no time at all.

Even without these occasional glitches, Pathfinder has always been a favorite among players who want to flex their mobility skills.

But Respawn could give the Legend a closer look in the next patch to fix the bug should Apex players abuse the super launch glitch.