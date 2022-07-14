EsportsApex Legends

Cloud9 Apex Legends pro ZachMazer banned over chat message about random teammate’s mom

. 1 hour ago
Cloud9
Apex Legends cloud9 team
Cloud9

Apex Legends pro player Zach Mazer has been hit with a three-day ban from playing, after the Cloud9 pro sent some toxic chat messages – albeit in jest.

Respawn and EA have been taking steps to cut down on toxicity in Apex, both via voice and text chat. The stringent rules in place now use a warning system, where players who send toxic or abusive messages can be given a ban after multiple violations.

Equally, even a single violation can be enough to warrant an automatic ban, usually temporary, such as is the case with ZachMazer.

The pro player, who just finished in 15th place overall in the ALGS 2022 Championship, along with his C9 teammates Albralelie and StayNaughty, must now sit out on the naughty chair for 72 hours.

Why was ZachMazer banned?

The chat messages were likely made as a joke, to one of his random teammates, but the automatic system picked up on the “I’ll f**k your mom” lines all the same.

Posting his ban notification on Twitter, Zach explained “Caught a 3 day ban for this one yesterday while solo queueing.

“Back to valorant we go I guess lmfao.”

Although there have been complaints about this automatic system banning users for rather innocent messages, ZachMazer can have few complaints about this one, even if it was only a joke.

With no major Apex tournaments on the horizon, and Season 14 not starting until August, the three-day ban is probably just a welcome break for a pro player anyway.

