Clever Wraith trick uses Void to outplay Bloodhound in Apex Legends

An Apex Legends player has shared a genius trick with Wraith, which enables the Interdimensional Skirmisher to be completely invisible, even after being detected by an enemy scanner.

When it comes to Apex Legends, a huge part of the game is learning how each legend's unique abilities interact and overlap. Full knowledge of these factors should mean you're equipped to counter any incoming legend.

This is exactly what one player has done, sharing a genius Wraith trick that enables her to remain hidden, even after having her location scanned by an approaching enemy.

The Redditor - user RancidLoaf27 - shared the clever trick on July 23, explaining that players can simply enter the void in order to hide from enemies, even after they have been scanned by an approaching opponent.

The attached clip shows the player hiding in a building, before they are scanned by an enemy team. However, after having their location revealed, the Redditor remains calm and uses the Into The Void ability, all while remaining completely still.

This prevents detection as, when in the void, it is actually the blue trail that releases when moving that gives away a Wraith's position. The trick works a treat, as an enemy Gibraltar peeks around the door, but quickly moves off after failing to spot the invisible Wraith.

The trick gained a lot of attention on Reddit, with users praising the high IQ play. Many also praised the player for their controlled trigger finger, refraining from taking on an entire enemy team, even after being presented with the opportunity of ambushing the unsuspecting Gibraltar.

It goes to show how Apex can reward intelligent plays, as well as reaffirming Wraith's standing as one of the game's most powerful legends.