Clever Apex Legends trick makes Crypto perfect counter for Wraith - Dexerto

Apex Legends have got a pretty useful tip that could make Crypto a pretty deadly partner for Wraith, and even if the perfect counter to her in matches.

With each Apex Legends character having their own unique set of abilities, picking the right duo or trio for your playstyle is pretty important.

If you want to be aggressive and rack up kills, you’ve got plenty of options, but if you want to sit back, relax, and scoop up in the late game, you can do that too.

Being able to use different abilities in tandem is deadly, especially when you get the timing right, and now Crypto might be a good choice to pair with Wraith thanks to a new trick.

The surveillance expert was added in Season 3, and has slipped down the popularity charts ever since – sitting in the C tier of our tier list. Though, this might help him out.

Redditor RoXBiX noted that if you put Crypto’s drone ever so slightly close to Wraith’s portal and someone then tries to use it, their journey will be stopped. They’ll drop out and should be pretty confused.

The player traveling through the portal won’t’ come into contact with the portal, it’s just that their path will be stopped.

Now, given you’d need time to step it up, it would be a pretty situational trick, but it could be useful. Say someones trying to get into the ring late and aren’t checking their surroundings, you’d have an easy kill.

Additionally, according to the Redditor’s testing, it doesn’t seem to work with another ability blocking the portal. So, you can’t exactly substitute Crypto for Rampart or Caustic.

If it is a bug, it could be that Respawn will address it moving forward – especially if it becomes something that ruins Wraith’s ability. But, we’ll just have to wait and see.