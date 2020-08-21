Clever Apex Legends Crypto trick lets you use survey beacons faster

Apex Legends players have a got a clever tip that allows Crypto mains to quickly use a Survey Beacon without needing to get up close and personal with it.

The survey beacons have always been an incredibly helpful tool for Apex Legends players. By interacting with a beacon, you can get a heads up on the next rotation you’re going to have to make – meaning you can easily flank unsuspecting enemies.

Prior to the start of Apex Legends sixth season, Pathfinder was the only Recon class legend that could walk up and use a survey beacon to reveal the next rotation for the circle.

That has, of course, since changed. Now both Bloodhound and Crypto have the power to do so as well. Though, in the case of Crypto, he does a bit of a leg up on his fellow Recon legends as there is a way for him to use a beacon without standing out in the open.

That’s right, you can hide in a corner, throw out Crypto’s drone, find a survey beacon, and then use the drone to scan. You don’t need to be stood next to the beacon when playing as Crypto.

By using the drone, you can always speed up the process of having the beacon search for the next ring. It only takes a split second when using the drone instead of the three or four seconds it would being stood there as Crypto.

This means that if you choose to play slowly on the edge of the ring, you won’t have to give your position up to get the jump on the next rotation. Just toss out the drone and let it do the work for you.

As helpful as it is, the tip isn’t completely foolproof. For starters, you obviously have to have a beacon inside the range of the drone – you can’t just fly around the map looking for one.

On top of that, you’ll also have to hope that no one decides to shoot your drone down mid-flight, otherwise, your plan will be blown to bits.