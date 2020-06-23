Classic Titanfall gun appears in Apex Legends Lost Treasures dev stream

Apex Legends players believe they spotted a classic Titanfall weapon during the Lost Treasures Collection Event dev stream that could shake up the SMG meta.

With Apex Legends and Titanfall both falling under the Respawn Entertainment umbrella, fans of the two games have been hoping to see more and more crossovers. Titanfall currently plays a big part in Apex with weapons like the R-99, Flatline, Charge Rifle, and others being used.

As time has gone on, there have been hopes, as well as rumors, that Apex would be incorporating more Titanfall weapons to its loot pool. The last significant one was the EPG-1 being seen in the Season 5 battle pass trailer, but there’s a new one making headway.

During the Lost Treasures Collection Event dev stream, the Respawn team went over the patch notes for the new event, and revealed a mysterious UFO object on Kings Canyon.

Though, some players – in particular, reliable leaker Shrugtal – noticed that one of the DUMMIE’s was apparently carrying a VOLT. “I like that Volt skin,” the leaker tweeted with an image of it attached.

I was looking for another glimpse of the EPG in the Dev Stream, but I'll take the Volt 😅 — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) June 23, 2020

Shrugtal that they were actually looking for an update to the possibility of the EPG-1 arriving, but, Titanfall players know that the VOLT isn’t a bad consolation prize anyway.

As for how the VOLT would work in Apex – should it arrive, that is – it would have to be an energy ammo based sub-machine gun, just like it was in Titanfall. Though, it probably couldn’t be a hitscan weapon.

Now, while the sight of the VOLT might confirm that it is in the game’s files, there have been weapons in the past that have gone unused despite being uncovered by data miners.

So, we’ll have to wait and see as to whether or not Respawn decides to shake up their loot pool with the VOLT, or if it goes unused like so many other Titanfall references.