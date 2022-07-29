Cheeky Apex Legends “trick” eliminates enemies faster than a Finisher

Bill Cooney . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

An Apex Legends clip showing a player finishing off a downed Wraith by tea bagging has gone viral, but you might want to think twice about trying this strat in-game.

There are plenty of tips and tricks to help you become a better Apex player, but a new clip going viral on Reddit might not be one of them.

The clips claims that simply tea bagging an opponent is enough to finish them off faster than an actual finisher, but it’s most likely just a meme.

Tea bagging opponent Apex clip goes viral

The clip was posted to the Apex subreddit by user syashbrl37, and quickly shot to more than 7,000 upvotes.

While the idea of being able to down enemies lighting fast just by tea bagging is a funny one, that’s not actually what’s happening here.

In all likelihood, the Wraith player most likely ragequit early, rather then have to watch themselves get taken out with an enemy finisher.

Despite not being a “legit” way to take out opponents, plenty of Apex players have gotten a good laugh out of the clip.

Respawn Entertainment Wraith mains aren’t known for their patience, but it’s not just them who could fall victim to this “strat.”

Other players quipped that this cheeky trick seems to work well on Octane and Valkyrie players as well, two other legends who constantly get memed as well.

While tea bagging can definitely be a weapon in the mental game, it won’t actually finish off your opponent. So, if you want to down a player quicker than a finisher, just use your weapon.