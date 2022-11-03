Catalyst mains discover cheeky voice line combo in Apex Legends

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Apex Legends fans have already started trolling other players with an inappropriate voice line combo for the new Defense Legend Catalyst.

Apex Legends Season 15 is here and with it came a brand new map, Broken Moon, and the new Defense Legend Catalyst.

With any new Legend, players quickly try to find the best cosmetics for them, including banners, skins, and voice lines.

However, some players have already found some voice lines that can be combined to make Catalyst say some pretty inappropriate things.

Apex Legends players create inappropriate voice lines

A post on the Apex Legends subreddit gained traction after one player found that combining two of Catalyst’s voice lines ended up in a pretty inappropriate combination.

The attached video showed the Catalyst player spamming the two voice lines while their squad dropped on the new Broken Moon map.

Players interested in hearing the unseemly voice line can watch the video themselves, but doing so with headphones on is probably for the best.

The post quickly gained traction on the game’s subreddit, as this is usually a fairly popular meme among the community whenever a new Season — and therefore a new Legend — gets released.

Fans quickly filled the replies with their own inappropriate voice line combos, as one player mentioned Mad Maggie’s “I’m gonna make this world bleed,” line and her “Come on, you eggs. You wanna live forever” line achieved a similar effect.

Additionally, another player mentioned that some of Vantage’s lines could be twisted suggestively without the need to combine them together at all.

When asked how players even find these voice line combos in the first place, a handful of players actually admitted to taking time to seek out suspicious lines for this exact purpose.

“Ahh yeah I found the grinding one about 10 secs after launch. It’s a hobby of mine to find the most inappropriate ones,” said user twonky-two, while another user commented, “I spend at least an hour at the start of every season finding the perfect quips to make my buddies laugh.”

Of course, not every player finds this practice funny, as according to user Deceptiveideas, “a vast majority of the player base gets rightfully annoyed when 12-year-olds think it’s hilarious spamming voice lines to make them sexual.”

Whether or not Respawn removes or alters this line remains to be seen. Considering they’ve done so in the past with one of Ash’s lines, Catalyst mains may see some voice lines removed or changed in a future patch.