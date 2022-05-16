Cartoon Legends: Apex Legends animation puts iconic characters on Kings Canyon

Episode 3 of Cartoon Legends has finally arrived and Rick n Morty, South Park, Family Guy, and countless other iconic franchises are all back to battle it out in Apex Legends.

Although Respawn’s impressive cinematics, trailers, and teasers never fail to draw the attention of Apex players, it’s sometimes community creations that steal the show.

This was certainly the case when it came to Cartoon Legends, an animation produced by Reddit user and YouTuber elpinko that pits iconic cartoon characters against each other in an Apex Legends battle royale match.

Releasing back on June 24, 2021, the amazing animation quickly went viral and became the most upvoted post ever on the game’s subreddit.

Episode 2 of the animation was another massive success and elpinko has finally released the long-awaited third installment, and it’s safe to say they’ve knocked it out of the park.

Cartoon Legends is back and better than ever

With the first Cartoon Legends taking place on Olympus and episode two being set on Storm Point, it only made sense for elpinko to take it back to Kings Canyon for the third installment.

Iconic characters from South Park, Family Guy, Rick n Morty, Futurama, Simpsons, Arcane, and many more once again dive down into the Outlands in hopes of securing the Apex victory.

Somehow, elpinko manages to seamlessly add scenes from countless cartoons into Apex environments and sync them perfectly.

Not only that, the extra details including the cartoon’s choice of weapon in the bottom right and their squad icons on the left all contribute to how impressive this animation is.

Although elpinko only seems to release the Cartoon Legends series once every six months, it’s quickly becoming something the community is constantly looking forward to.

As the animation is so polished and flows perfectly, it’s easy to see why it takes them so long to put it all together.

Fingers crossed episode four arrives in the near future and with new cartoons appearing in every installment so far, it’ll be interesting to see who makes an appearance next.