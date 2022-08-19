Broken supply bin glitch is giving double loot in Apex Legends

A bizarre bug in Apex Legends is allowing players to spawn extra loot from supply bins after they’ve been opened.

Unlike Warzone where players can create their own custom loadouts, Apex Legends utilizes a loot system that requires competitors to scavenge as soon as they enter a match.

Gear can be found on the ground in every POI, but it can also be obtained through supply bins that can only be opened once.

After they’ve been looted, the supply bin should remain empty, showcasing to other squads that a set of enemies have already plundered this area.

Well, a powerful glitch appears to have changed that, as some members of the community have figured out how to close supply bins and spawn extra loot.

Respawn Entertainment The bug appears to be linked to extended supply bins and Lifeline’s Passive that provides extra loot.

Open supply bins can be closed for extra loot in Apex Legends

Showcased by Apex Legends YouTuber Skeptation, it’s possible to close supply bins after they’ve been opened and looted.

The bug is triggered by standing on top of a supply bin and is only possible with ones that are backed up against a wall.

If the bin is opened while a Legend is standing on top of it, it will open and then close a short period of time after.

While this can only be used as a troll, Skeptation realized that when used on a blue extended supply bin, more loot would respawn after it had been closed.

While this glitch doesn’t fully re-fill the supply bin and only spawns a single gun with some ammo, it’s still a powerful trick.

However, as noted by Skeptation, it’s not always consistent and sometimes the bin will spawn nothing at all, over and over again.

Some users on Skeptation’s video comments have speculated that the bug is related to Lifeline’s extra loot Passive and extended supply bins.

Of course, without insight from the devs it’s impossible to know for certain, so let’s hope Respawn gets on top of this issue soon.