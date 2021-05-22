Brilliant cracked shield idea for Apex Legends would help looting massively - Dexerto

An Apex Legends player has come up with a quite brilliant idea for looting shields that would make the decision between swapping for a new one and keeping your current shield easier.

Respawn have made a few changes to the way shields work in different updates, adopting the Evo Shield idea as a full-time thing, so the more damage you do, the better shield you have.

Getting a better shield helps a ton, but sometimes when looting, you don’t really have the time to check if you should make the swap and if the shield you’re eyeing up is damaged. So, some players have got an idea to fix that.

Currently, when you want to swap shields, you can cursor over the shield and get a number comparison between the new one and your current one. It is easy to read and make a call, but only if you have a fair bit of time.

With Redditor AI-JVD’s idea, they suggest that Respawn could add an icon for broken shields, so you know you’re not getting a fully charged shield.

The idea is quite brilliant, but it does fall slightly short of telling you just how damaged the shield would be. You’d know it needs recharging, but not by how much.

So, another player, husky0168, took that idea and ran a little further, suggesting adding the bars from the hud to show just how damaged the shield would be.