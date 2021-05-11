Apex Legends devs promise Bocek Bow nerf "coming soon" for OP weapon - Dexerto

Apex Legends Season 9 introduced many new bits and pieces, including the controversial Bocek Bow, which is now set to receive a nerf after many claimed it was too overpowered in the popular battle royale.

Apex Legends players have mixed feelings about the new Bocek Bow. On the one hand, some believe it has been a welcome addition to the game and gives players a chance to style on their opponents with some Rambo-like flair.

But on the other hand, it’s widely considered too overpowered, and many have called for it to be nerfed, including pro star Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen.

And now, it seems, Apex Legends fans are finally getting their way.

Jack ‘NiceWigg’ Martin, a professional gamer and streamer who has been playing lots of Apex Legends lately, shared his thoughts on Season 9. He had many positive things to say about it. However, he was less enthusiastic about the Bocek Bow, claiming it was single-handedly “ruining” the game.

Bow nerf confirmed

“Bow is completely turning me off from taking fights, though,” he said. “Feel like I’m fighting in a survival game. Not sure how it is in pubs etc., but at [the] top play level, it actually might be the worst meta ever. Hoping for a nerf soon because holy f**k I have fun when that fun isn’t around.”

David Bocek, the developer who the bow is named after, responded to the feedback and confirmed a “nerf is coming soon!”

Nerf is coming soon! — David Bocek (@AmusedApricot) May 10, 2021

We’ll have to wait and see what the nerf entails and when it will happen. It could be anything from reduced damage, limited attachments, lower accuracy, or a combination of them all.

Either way, it’s music to the ears of the masses who have fallen victim to the bow.