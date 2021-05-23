Bizzare Apex Legends technique completely counters recoil - Dexerto

An Apex Legends player has got a unique approach to dealing with recoil, that allows them to hit shots with ridiculous accuracy. However, using said tactic might actually cause some injuries.

Ever since Apex Legends launched over two years ago, players have been coming up with different ideas to deal with the weapon recoil.

Some have, simply, just learned the recoil patterns, while others have done stranger things like crouching and uncrouching repeatedly while shooting, as well as shooting side-to-side instead of up-and-down.

Now, a player has got a tactic that pretty much counters recoil for every weapon on PC, but mastering it might genuinely cause injury to your arm and wrist.

It comes from Apex Legends content creator Torje who puts the tactic down to one simple thing – being able to vibrate your hand at a decent rate so that you can get off more clicks and have better movement.

It’s what Torje calls the ‘Oscillation Method’ to recoil where, if you can vibrate your wrist at the same, or quicker, speed as a weapon’s firing rate, you’ll be able to control the recoil. As an example, the Flatline shoots at 600 RPM, meaning you’d have to vibrate at ten times a second or more to fully control it.

By being able to jitter click and move your mouse in a small circle, every weapon pretty much fires in a straight line. As the YouTuber shows, he can hit the furthest target in Firing Range with pinpoint accuracy, which is extremely difficult to do.

As noted, this method does have its drawbacks, because you’re forcing your arm and wrist to vibrate, which can cause injury – both in the short and long term.

It might be something that only the most hardcore of Apex players pick up, but it clearly works. Whether we’d really recommend it though, is a different matter.

Your best bet for improving your accuracy in Apex Legends is to try some of our more traditional tips for better aim.