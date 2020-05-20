Best Legends to use in Apex Legends Season 5: Ultimate tier list

Apex Legends now has 13 characters to pick from after Loba was added for Season 5 – giving players more choice than ever before. But who are the best Legends to use if you want to rack up wins in the new season?

Respawn has done a commendable job balancing out the various characters in the game to ensure that each of them are viable, particularly for some of the lesser-used Legends.

Since release, some of the characters have been changed dramatically. In the Season 5 update, Mirage was the biggest winner, getting some much-needed buffs. On the other hand, Pathfinder was severely nerfed.

But, how much has this changed which characters you should choose? Here's a breakdown of the best Legends, based on versatility, their abilities and composition in a team.

The Legends are placed into loose 'tiers', to represent their relative position against each other. Of course, this doesn't mean you can't master a particular character and become an expert with it.

Wraith

No surprises here, Wraith has consistently been among the most powerful Legends in the game, thanks to a number of inherent advantages she has.

Not only is her character model very small, her Tactical Ability, named 'Into the Void', grants her temporary invisibility (mostly) and invincibility to damage. This ability charges up fairly fast too, and is an absolute lifesaver in numerous situations. It's quite often the difference between life and death.

Her Ultimate, the Dimensional Rift is great for team play too, to help your squad get to safety and escape enemies or the storm. You do have to be careful to avoid enemies using it too though.

The 5% increase in damage taken isn't enough to knock Wraith out of the S Tier, and she remains a massive asset to any squad, and is the ideal choice if playing solo.

Gibraltar

Gibraltar has come a long way since the early days of Apex Legends where he was almost always avoided by players due to his large hitbox and cumbersome movement. Thanks to some much-needed buffs (including added damage resistance), Gibby is now a much more viable choice.

In fact, Respawn just kept on buffing him and buffing him. Now, his gun shield is stronger, his Dome Shield gives rapid revives, and his bombs are even more deadly. His Dome Shield was nerfed slightly in the Season 5 update, lasting only 12 seconds instead of 18, but it's not enough to take him out of the top tier yet.

His Ultimate ability has enough potential damage to wipe out a squad if you place it well, and the Dome Shield can be a lifesaver for not just you, but your whole team. You do have to watch out for enemies using it too though, as there's nothing stopping them getting inside.

Overall, Gibraltar is much better these days, but he's still a big character who is hard to miss, and some players will find a more nimble character beneficial. With that said, he's a powerful asset on any team.

Mirage

Mirage started off life in Apex Legends as a very underpowered character. His Ultimate ability was pretty useless, and his Tactical felt a bit gimmicky compared to many of the others.

However, a major buff to his Ultimate in Season 2 saw him fly up the rankings, with the ability to go completely invisible an incredibly powerful advantage. Although many might think this is best used to escape unseen, it's actually even better when used aggressively, to attack unsuspecting opponents.

Now, in Season 5, he's been given a complete overhaul. His decoys are much more effective at bamboozling enemies, and they last for a full minute. His new "Life of the Party" Ultimate deploys a whole legion of decoys.

Even better, he now goes totally invisible when reviving teammates (who also go invisible), which is possibly one of the most clutch abilities in the whole game.

Loba

The newest Legend in the roster has been an immediate fan-favorite. Perhaps learning from their mistake with Revenant, Loba's abilities have made an instant impact, and even push Lifeline out of the A Tier in our list.

This is mainly because Loba's Ultimate, Black Market Boutique, is pretty much a better version of Lifeline's care package. Sure, the care package still has it's advantages, but then Lifeline's other abilities aren't as strong.

Loba's Tactical literally allows her to teleport around the map, in a move possibly even more powerful than Wraith's Phase Shift and Pathfinder's grapple (more on that later).

Also, the ability to see high-level loot through walls almost feels like cheating. She's in A Tier for now, but there's every chance Loba sneaks into S Tier as the season progresses.

Bloodhound

Bloodhound used to be a 'middle of the pack' Legend, but the Season 4 buff to their Beast of the Hunt ability is a massive plus. Now in Season 5, they've been given another buff, with a shorter cooldown on the tactical 'Eye of the Allfather'.

The tracking ability can prove very useful if you remember to pay attention to it, especially in the late game, as you'll be able to follow opponents' movements more easily. This has now been bumped up to 4 seconds rather than 3 as well.

Bloodhound's Ultimate isn't necessarily the best all-round, but it can be a very effective counter to Bangalore's smoke or Caustic's gas, allowing you to see enemies highlighted in red. It increases for 5 seconds every time you down an opponent. You can also use this with a Bangalore teammate to smoke out and then wipe out an enemy team.

One negative with Bloodhound though, is that using the Tactical also somewhat gives away your own position, as enemies will know you are now closeby.

Wattson

Wattson is a great team-based legend, and in competitive Apex Legends you'll see a Wattson in almost every team, thanks to her Interception Pilon especially, which destroys enemy throwables and allows a squad to hold down a position.

Combined with her Perimeter Security traps, if you're playing as a team, Wattson can be a great squadmate to have. However, she can't be placed any higher on this list because as a solo player, or if just playing more casually and going for high kill games, Wattson certainly isn't the best pick.

This is a good example of Respawn's balancing of the Legends, where some work better in an organized team composition, whereas others will work better if you're queuing solo and can't rely on teammates to work with you.

For example, putting a Wattson and Caustic together can make a very deadly combo if you play a more defensive playstyle. Also, if you come up against a Gibraltar, Wattson's Ultimate can completely counter his Ultimate.

Caustic

Caustic is a big legend physically and lacks the mobility of those in the S and A tier, but the damage output of his noxious gas is a game-winner in enclosed locations.

If you manage to get into a building, throwing down seemingly endless gas traps will infuriate the enemy team, hurting them, slowing their movement and obscuring their vision. If your teammates have Digital Threat scopes too, it works similarly to Bangalore's smoke grenades.

Having a Caustic on your team can earn you a very easy win, provided the traps and canisters are used effectively in the end game. On his own, Caustic ends up being an easy target but will shine when he's part of a team that highlights his abilities.

The fact that his gas no longer slows teammates is an added bonus in Season 5, and makes him much more useful in your squad.

Now that we're back on Kings Canyon, Caustic can cause mayhem in the Bunker again too.

Lifeline

Lifeline might not be the most powerful legend from an offensive perspective, but everyone loves having a Lifeline on their squad. The ability to have healing at the press of the button is another lifesaver, and the quick revives and Revive Shield are a massive help in those intense fights.

The Care Package Ultimate is great too, especially if your team is in need of some better gear, when it might come in clutch. Lifeline can also use the blue supply bins for extra gear. Admittedly, you may prefer to use Loba for this purpose now, with both her ultimate and passive abilities perfect for finding great loot.

But, as an added benefit, Lifeline also uses healing items like syringes and shield cells faster. This allows you to get back in the fight extra fast. Combine this with a gold shield and you'll be popping shield batteries in record-breaking time.

Unfortunately, though, Lifeline just doesn't have any abilities that will fundamentally shift a fight in your favor, unlike Loba who has taken her spot in the A Tier.

Bangalore

Bangalore is one of the more underrated Legends who just misses out on the A Tier. The problem with this militaristic character is that many players don't know how to properly utilize her Ultimate ability.

Unlike Gibraltar's Defensive Bombardment, Bangalore's Rolling Thunder won't really do enough damage to kill opponents outright, but it will severely hamper their movement and vision. If you know the rough location of the enemy team, soften them up with the Rolling Thunder, then move in for some easy kills.

Her Tactical – smoke bombs – are great for both escaping and attacking. To attack with smoke, make sure you and your teammates have Digital Threat sights attached, and you'll have a massive advantage against an enemy squad in the chaos of the smoke. However, if you notice they're managing to hit you, they may also have Digital Threat scopes.

Bangalore's Passive is also excellent and can make you a hard target when being shot, as she gets a slight movement speed increase.

Pathfinder

Pathfinder drops all the way down to B Tier from S Tier with this update. It's a harsh drop, and it's all down to one change in his grapple ability.

The Tactical Ability 'Grapple' can be used to make a quick escape or to push up on weak opponents before they get the chance to heal. But, now, with a whopping 35 second cooldown, most players would rather opt for Wraith, or now Loba, to make those quick escapes. In fact, Mirage's Rework is another reason for Pathfinder's decline, as those pesky decoys are just so much better.

Pathfinder's movement is still unrivaled on paper, and the Zipline Ultimate works similarly to the Wraith's portal, getting your team out of a tight spot, or to get to hard-to-reach locations. Of course, enemies can also use it, so you need to watch your back.

He still has a very slender hitbox. Bullets seem to slide off the robotic frame, and can make you a very slippery target. But, with all the hit reg issues in Apex right now, this pretty much goes for all characters, just unintentionally.

Octane

Octane is a very fun character to use, even if not necessarily 'the best', thanks to his added mobility and quirky voice lines. Unfortunately, he doesn't offer a lot in terms of either attacking or defending. His jump pad Ultimate can be useful to reach high places or to push up on weak enemies. In Season 5, his launch pad cooldown was reduced by 30 seconds, but so far it doesn't seem like it's been enough to make him a must-have over most of the other characters.

The stim to give you a speed boost is great for escaping the incoming storm, but not so much for evading enemies, as unlike wraith, or even Bangalore's smoke, you're still very visible and can take damage.

Perhaps Octane's strongest asset is the ability to heal over time, meaning you never have to worry about running out of syringes after escaping the storm or a fight. You'll still need to ensure you have shield cells and batteries though.

Revenant

Revenant, added in Season 4, had possibly the most hyped-up entrance of any character up to that point. But, has he lived up to the hype? In terms of lore and mystique, sure, but not in terms of raw ability.

Where this deadly simulacrum assassin shines is his Ultimate ability, which allows him (and his teammates) to escape death temporarily. There's no denying that this is an absolute live-saver.

However, that's really where the positives end for Revenant. His Passive ability, Stalker, allows him to crouch walk faster and climb higher up walls. However, Respawn perhaps overlooked that this ability pales in comparison to someone like Pathfinder, who can scale pretty much any building, of any height, instantly, thanks to his grapple.

Revenant's Tactical, Silence, is incredibly powerful on paper. It deals a portion of damage and prevents all enemy abilities. But, it only works for 10 seconds, after which the enemy squad can use their abilities as they would normally. Perhaps this needs a buff, to reset charges on abilities instead. If Respawn want Revenant to remain popular after the hype dies down, they'll need to give him some kind of improvement.

Crypto

Crypto was added for Season 3, but after all the hype died down, we have to be realistic and say that he is a lower-tier character overall.

His abilities are certainly useful, but they're simply not going to be 'game-winners' as much as many others on this list. Crypto's biggest downfall is his inability to defend himself, whereas other Legends with often have either a) a way to escape quickly, or b) a form of defense against damage.

For Season 5, he was given a very minor buff, as his drone can now ping banners, but it's certainly not game-changing.

Crypto's Ultimate, the EMP blast, can be useful but only if you time it expertly, meaning it is a much less useful ability in general gameplay than most others, and unlike many, it's not going to help you get a free kill. Some players have suggested that Crypto could still do with a serious buff.

That's our current ranking of the characters in Apex Legends – but this list will change as future updates happen and new Legends are added over the course of the game's lifecycle.