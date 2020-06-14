Best Apex Legends skin concepts in June: Wattson, Loba, Revenant, more

With characters as unique as those featured in Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends, there is massive scope for creativity when it comes to concept skins and outfits. Here are some of the best ones from the past month.

Cosplaying and artwork have been incredibly popular in the Apex Legends community since its launch back in 2019, with fans flexing their creative muscles and sharing their ideas.

Here, we've rounded up the best of the best skin concepts from June, as fans brainstorm ideas for how their favorite Legends could be re-skinned.

Advertisement

First up is this incredible Loba concept from u/Wolfdawgartcorner, which crosses the High Society Thief with Little Red Riding Hood, making a truly frightening skin. Many commented on its aesthetic similarity to Revenant, ironic given their hatred for one another in Apex Legends' lore.

The next skin concept is another dark twist, this time focusing on the friendly robot Pathfinder. It's a great subversion of his genial character, and makes for a dark, fatalistic skin.

Advertisement

The creator - u/PaperScythe_MXR - even named it "Death Finder", reflecting the morbid approach to the Forward Scout.

Next up is another gruesome take, this time on the deathly Revenant. From artist u/'ThatpersonKyle' , it is described as a "grim" take on the already gothic, skeletal legend. The skeleton is highlighted to a greater degree, complemented by deep blues in Revenant's robes.

Advertisement

Next up is a bee-inspired Wattson look, named the Honey Queen skin. From Wattson fan Hattori_Handsome, it makes use of gold and black stripes, even offering an alternate for her electric fences.

Our final skin concept is of Gibraltar, the gentle giant who has forced his way into Apex Legends relevancy after a rough first year. Here, the aforementioned Redditor (Hattori_Handsome) gives Gibraltar a Japanese make-over, channeling a vivid red outfit and traditional kumadori stage make-up.

Advertisement

That rounds off our favorite Apex Legends skin concepts from June! It just goes to show the lengths some talented fans will go to in order to engage with their favorite games.

Whether Respawn will ever add the ability for fans' skins to make their way into Apex Legends remains to be seen, but the appetite for such a feature is clearly present in the community.