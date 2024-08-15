Bangalore Heirloom recolor in Apex Legends revealed: Emerald Edge

With Apex Legends’ newest collection event – Temporal Chaos – on the horizon, Bangalore’s heirloom will be getting a stylish recolor.

Since being introduced back in Season 0, heirlooms have become Apex Legends’ most sought-after cosmetic items. The melee weapons are stacked full of lore for characters and are typically used on your most-loved legend.

As the battle royale has continued to expand, Respawn has made a few changes to these. Though, we still get a chill down our spine when we hear Wraith calling out that she is using her Kunai. We now have Apex Artifacts – which are universal heirlooms that can used for a few legends. There are also recolors of the previously released heirlooms as well.

With Season 22 kicking off, Respawn have revealed the Temporal Chaos collection event which, as you’d expect, is chock full of new cosmetics. That includes the aforementioned heirloom recolor, which is coming for Bangalore.

That’s right, Bangalore’s Cold Steel knife is getting an emerald green-themed makeover in this event with the cleverly named Emerald Edge skin for the knife.

As ever with these collection events, you’ll have to unlock all 24 of the new items to get the heirloom recolor for free. This includes legendary skins for Octane and Bangalore herself.

On top of that recolor, you’ll also get Bangalore’s new finisher – Reveille. That involves her showing off some nifty hands with the knife before a brutal kick to the heart of your downed foes.

Apex has had issues with the previously mentioned Artifacts recently. The Katar was branded “pay to win” by players after they found a bug with the knife that indirectly buffs both Vantage and Rampart.

There should be no such issues with Bangalore’s stylish recolor, however. So, don’t be expecting a competitive advantage for shelling out some cash.

