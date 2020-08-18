Bangalore & Caustic Heirlooms leaked for Apex Legends Season 6

Season 6 is now underway in Apex Legends, with more new content than players know what to do with. But the new season is only the beginning, and leakers have found even more on the way, including heirlooms apparently releasing for two Legends.

Heirlooms are the rarest items in Apex Legends, and you have to get very lucky to get your hands on one, through heirloom shards, or just endless Apex packs.

So far, Wraith, Pathfinder, Bloodhound, Lifeline, Mirage, and Octane have heirlooms, with more for the other Legends expected, and according to leaks, Bangalore and Caustic are up next.

Surprisingly, it appears that both of these heirlooms will be added within the same season, as the leakers dug through the game files from the Season 6 update.

Previously there has been on heirloom per season (Wraith's was available at launch), but new game files for Season 6 feature code for two Legends' heirlooms.

Bangalore and Caustic heirlooms leaked

These leaks come courtesy of two reliable data miners, Shrugtal and Biast12. Posting the code on Twitter, they revealed not only that these would be next heirlooms, but also exactly what they are, and the events that would bring them

Bangalore heirloom

According to Biast12, the Bangalore heirloom will be a 'Tonfa' - commonly used as police and military batons. This definitely fits in with her character, and even some of her Legendary skins specifically.

Bangalore is getting the next heirloom!! pic.twitter.com/j3l1CNfZmM — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) August 18, 2020

Bangalore's heirloom is a fucking Tonfa!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/yMDeHnz7EH — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) August 18, 2020

Here's an example of a Tonfa (note: this isn't Bangalore's heirloom - just an example):

Caustic Heirloom

For Caustic, his heirloom is coming with an upcoming collection event, called 'Aftermarket', according to Shrugtal. The code states "Unlock the Caustic Heirloom Set for free when you complete the Aftermarket collection."

New collection event: Aftermarket.



Contains CAUSTIC HEIRLOOM pic.twitter.com/ygG1w7Goje — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) August 18, 2020

As for what it will be, Biast12 found code indicating some form of Sledgehammer named 'Deadly/Death Hammer' or 'Lethal Hammer".

Caustic heirloom is a hammer and specific a sledgehammer, i couldn't find the english name, but i could find 4 other languages of it pic.twitter.com/PFzQtWgEfI — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) August 18, 2020

There's no time frame for when these heirlooms will be added, or when the collection event begins. However, the leakers suggest that both should arrive in Season 6, because it's unlikely the code would be added so early for something coming in Season 7.

It's possible that Bangalore's heirloom will release outside of a collection event, or possibly even a new kind of event is planned for Season 6. We'll have to wait and see.

As with all leaks, it must be noted that things can change in development.